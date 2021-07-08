National Alliance for Musical Theatre Announces Its Line Up for FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS

National Alliance for Musical Theatre (Betsy King Militello, Executive Director) is thrilled to announce the line-up of new musicals for their 33rd Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS on Thursday October 20 and Friday, October 21, 2021. This year, NAMT 's Festival of New Musicals will be presented as a unique digital and in-person hybrid, allowing wider accessibility for attendees.

Now in its 33rd year, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS attracts theatre producers from around the world to discover eight new musicals over two days. Production costs are underwritten by NAMT, which funds the Festival entirely through donations and sponsorships.

The Festival has introduced musical theatre producers to nearly 300 musicals and over 500 writers from around the world. As a direct result of the FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS , more than 85% of the shows presented have gone on to subsequent readings, workshops, productions or tours; been licensed; and/or recorded on cast albums. Some past Festival shows include Come From Away, Lempicka, The Drowsy Chaperone , Lizard Boy, Benny & Joon , Darling Grenadine, Ordinary Days, Striking 12, It Shoulda Been You, Interstate and Thoroughly Modern Millie , among many others.

NAMT will film live presentations of all Festival musicals this year. Those presentations will then be screened at an in-person event on October 20 and 21. Members of the industry are invited to attend the screening, where they can also meet the writers, or they can view a livestream of the presentations, which will be presented in collaboration with Broadway On Demand. Because seating at the live event will be strictly limited, the public can access the streaming portion of the Festival by making a small donation to NAMT.

Festival registration will begin later in July at namt.org/festival.

This year, committee of 15 theatre professionals selected eight new musicals out of over 200 submissions. Festival General Manager Dailey-Monda Management.