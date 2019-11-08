NYU To Present Award-Winning Solo Play THEY CALL ME Q

THEY CALL ME Q, Qurrat Ann Kadwani's hit solo play continues its national tour this Fall 2019. NYU Global Center is sponsoring a performance for International Education Week on Friday, November 15 at 7:30pm. Must be on the guestlist to attend. RSVP at theycallmeqshow@gmail.com

Proclaimed "A Theatrical Force" by the Orlando Weekly for her uncanny embodiment of 13 characters, Qurrat Ann Kadwani searches for identity in her autobiographical one-woman show. THEY CALL ME Q is the story of a girl from Bombay growing up in the Boogie Down Bronx who gracefully seeks balance between cultural pressure and acceptance into the American culture. Along the journey, Qurrat Ann Kadwani transforms into 13 characters that have shaped her life including her Indian parents, Caucasian teachers, Puerto Rican classmates, Indian and African-American friends. Broadway World DC states Ms. Kadwani has "an undeniable talent for accents and gives the audience a theatrical experience that it will remember far after the show." Laden with heart and abundant humor, a coming of age tale that the Montreal Gazette says is "witty, polished, inspiring," and The Village Voice says is "a winning tale," THEY CALL ME Q gives voice to all the universal struggles for identity and self-understanding that are experienced by immigrants of all nationalities.

Kadwani is the first South Asian female to have a comedic solo play, THEY CALL ME Q, produced Off Broadway for which she has won awards including Best Actress, Best Play, NYS Assemblyman, Bronx Borough President, Trailblazer from SAIPAF, Cultural from AAPICC, Dream from SAPNA. Featured on Fox News and highlighted as a "Woman Who Shapes the Future" on Fox 5 NY, she has performed 200 times in 36 states, including at the United Nations and college campuses all over the US.

2019 Schedule:

January 24: University of Pittsburg at Greensburg

April 3: Swarthmore College, PA

Sept 12-13: Chaffey College, CA

October 29: Juniata College, PA

Nov 15: NYU

Nov 18: University of Wisconsin River Falls

Nov 20: Linn Benton Community College

2020 Schedule:

Feb 4: York College of Pennsylvania

Feb 6-7: Norwich College, VT

Mar 17: Indiana State University

April 30: Ohlone College, CA





