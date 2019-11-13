NYU Skirball Announces Winter 2020 Season

NYU Skirball's Winter/Spring 2020 season will open on Thursday, January 23 with a two-week run of the Wooster Group's acclaimed A PINK CHAIR (In Place of a Fake Antique), directed by Elizabeth LeCompte, and conclude with the New York premiere of the Requiem Pour L, a joyful music/dance meditation on life and death from Belgium's les ballets C de la B. The season reflects NYU Skirball's commitment to supporting and presenting today's most adventurous and creative artists working in dance, theater, music and visual arts.

The season will feature ten cutting-edge, interdisciplinary works, including two world premiere NYU Skirball commissions, six North American premieres and one U.S. premiere by cutting-edge International Artists including Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, Austrian choreographer Florentina Holzinger, American director Elizabeth LeCompte, Spanish flamenco star Israel Galván, Polish theater director Krystian Lupa, Belgian director Alain Platel, Japanese director Toshiki Okada, visual artist Teppei Daneuji, Slovak-American choreographer Pavel Zuštiak, Brazilian director Carolina Bianchi, Belgium composer Fabrizio Cassol, world renowned cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras, Wooster Group, Flamenco Festival, CAMPO Arts Center of Ghent, MADBOOTS DANCE, Les ballets C de la B, ROSAS dance company, chelfitsch theater company of Japan, Nowy Teatr of Warsaw and Palissimo, a New York based contemporary performance company.

NYU Skirball is located in the heart of Greenwich Village, historically a center of resistance, dissent and free thinking. NYU Skirball's programing reflects this history and embrace's today's renegade artists and companies, presenting works that aim to engage, provoke and inspire audiences.





