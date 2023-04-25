NYC Theatre Company The Anthropologists Celebrates 15th Anniversary By Publishing First Play GIVE US BREAD

2023 marks The Anthropologists' 15th year of making diverse, investigative theatre to promote education and action. As a company dedicated to bringing the stories of those relegated to the margins of history to light, they are honoring this landmark anniversary by making their most enduring plays accessible to the public through licensing and publication.

After the success of their first publication, Artemisia's Intent, the company is releasing the full manuscript of their inaugural full-length play, Give Us Bread. Set in New York City during the 1917 food riots, Give Us Bread tells the remarkable true story of immigrant women who fought back to feed their families and the city. Meticulously researched from Yiddish newspapers to cookbooks to Jewish anarchist Marie Ganz's memoir and other firsthand accounts, this publication offers a valuable research repository for this under-acknowledged moment in history.

"As we look forward to the legacy of our company, we are making the stories we have captured over the past fifteen years accessible to new audiences," says Artistic Director Melissa Moschitto. "These plays offer vital discourse on urgent topics and illuminate incredible characters. Publishing our canon of plays preserves these histories, giving them the spotlight they deserve."

The publication includes an interview with renowned academic and food activist, Raj Patel, reflections from the family of Marie Ganz, and contributions from original cast members. Give Us Bread is now available to purchase on Amazon and is also available for licensing through New Play Exchange.

Give Us Bread is the quintessential example of how The Anthropologists create investigative theatre that inspires action, using rigorous dramaturgy and research to elevate historically marginalized voices. Their work uses the past to inform the present, and this landmark year in their history will be dedicated to just that.

Book Cover Image: Give Us Bread Cover Image

Website: Anthro Homepage

The Anthropologists is dedicated to the creation of investigative theatre that physicalizes research to interrogate a cultural issue while nurturing intimate community and audience relationships. Formed in 2008, The Anthropologists create original, ensemble-devised theatre inspired by found text, source material and cultural artifacts, guided by rigorous dramaturgy.