NYC Premiere Of DOOM TANK to be Presented at Under St Marks in November

Electrifying, hilarious, and cathartic, Doom Tank is a one-woman-show that asks the hard hitting questions:

Would my younger self hate me?

Does my therapist think I'm talking too much?

Is squirting Cetaphil on my boobs alone in a dorm bathroom hot?

Anna can't sleep. She's tried everything- running, positive affirmations, meditation, Melatonin. Trapped in her exhaustion and the dark hole that is her early twenties--the best time of our lives!!--Anna is desperate for a solution. The only problem is what's standing between Anna and her answer...her tight grip over the stories that she lives through, breathes in, and defines herself by. Will Anna maintain control of her narrative while finally getting a good night's sleep, or will it all unravel at the seams? And is unraveling truly possible if she's the one who's written the play? From the mind of Anna Aubry (UCB, Brooklyn Comedy Collective), Doom Tank is a metatheatrical extravaganza about needing to be seen without being exposed and the inability to stop performing for a goddamn minute.

"I began writing the play as an exploration of how I use comedy to control how I'm viewed, and it slowly grew into a love letter to my younger self" says Aubry. "If you're feeling lost in a life transition, questioning if you should give up on your dreams, wondering why everyone around you is happy and you're not, this show is for you...I promise it's a comedy!"

ANNA AUBRY (Creator) is an actor/writer/comedian based in Brooklyn. Anna is a cast member on Brooklyn Comedy Collective's house show What Made You Laugh?, an upcoming performer on Upright Citizens Brigade's Lloyd Night, and co-hosts the monthly improv show Are Jon and Anna Better as Friends? which has sold out at Brooklyn Comedy Collective and garnered a prime slot at the Fun and Dumb Improv Festival. CLARA ZUCKER (Director) is a Chicago-based theater director. Most recently, Zucker directed Sophie Sucks Face (Edinburgh Fringe, shortlisted for Comedian's Choice Award), which was lauded as 'clever, funny and tuneful' by TimeOut and "surprisingly relatable" by The Guardian.

Produced by LINA ZIKAS (Hottie Bop, Superlike), Doom Tank will have a five night run at Under St. Marks, a historic experimental theater space in the East Village. The play features lighting and sound design by Lydia Brinkmann and composition by Luke Volkert.

Performances will run November 1st through November 5th.