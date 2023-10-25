NYC Premiere Of DOOM TANK to be Presented at Under St Marks in November

The show explores themes of control, self-perception, and the need for validation. Don't miss this metatheatrical extravaganza!

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month Photo 2 A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month
Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observe Photo 3 Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observership Program
A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month Photo 4 A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month

NYC Premiere Of DOOM TANK to be Presented at Under St Marks in November

Electrifying, hilarious, and cathartic, Doom Tank is a one-woman-show that asks the hard hitting questions:

Would my younger self hate me?

Does my therapist think I'm talking too much?

Is squirting Cetaphil on my boobs alone in a dorm bathroom hot?

Anna can't sleep. She's tried everything- running, positive affirmations, meditation, Melatonin. Trapped in her exhaustion and the dark hole that is her early twenties--the best time of our lives!!--Anna is desperate for a solution. The only problem is what's standing between Anna and her answer...her tight grip over the stories that she lives through, breathes in, and defines herself by. Will Anna maintain control of her narrative while finally getting a good night's sleep, or will it all unravel at the seams? And is unraveling truly possible if she's the one who's written the play? From the mind of Anna Aubry (UCB, Brooklyn Comedy Collective), Doom Tank is a metatheatrical extravaganza about needing to be seen without being exposed and the inability to stop performing for a goddamn minute.

"I began writing the play as an exploration of how I use comedy to control how I'm viewed, and it slowly grew into a love letter to my younger self" says Aubry. "If you're feeling lost in a life transition, questioning if you should give up on your dreams, wondering why everyone around you is happy and you're not, this show is for you...I promise it's a comedy!"

ANNA AUBRY (Creator) is an actor/writer/comedian based in Brooklyn. Anna is a cast member on Brooklyn Comedy Collective's house show What Made You Laugh?, an upcoming performer on Upright Citizens Brigade's Lloyd Night, and co-hosts the monthly improv show Are Jon and Anna Better as Friends? which has sold out at Brooklyn Comedy Collective and garnered a prime slot at the Fun and Dumb Improv Festival. CLARA ZUCKER (Director) is a Chicago-based theater director. Most recently, Zucker directed Sophie Sucks Face (Edinburgh Fringe, shortlisted for Comedian's Choice Award), which was lauded as 'clever, funny and tuneful' by TimeOut and "surprisingly relatable" by The Guardian.

Produced by LINA ZIKAS (Hottie Bop, Superlike), Doom Tank will have a five night run at Under St. Marks, a historic experimental theater space in the East Village. The play features lighting and sound design by Lydia Brinkmann and composition by Luke Volkert.

Performances will run November 1st through November 5th.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Locus29 To Present World Premiere Of HELL DIALOGUES At The Sheen Center Photo
Locus29 To Present World Premiere Of HELL DIALOGUES At The Sheen Center

Locus29 presents the World Premiere of Hell Dialogues, a play that combines Sartre's No Exit and Plato's Dialogues, exploring human nature amidst turmoil. Directed by Masha Kotlova, the production uses a unique psycho-physical acting technique.

2
IRT Theater to Present Fully-Staged Workshop Production Of Henry Sheerans TED BUNDYS VOLKS Photo
IRT Theater to Present Fully-Staged Workshop Production Of Henry Sheeran's TED BUNDY'S VOLKSWAGEN Ted Bundy's Volkswagen

IRT Theater will present a fully-staged workshop production of Henry Sheeran's Ted Bundy's Volkswagen as part of the 3B Development Series. Join Annie and Midge on a cross-country road trip to see Ted Bundy's Volkswagen in this raucous exploration of family, violence, and the dark side of humanity. Limited run: November 4th-12th, 2023.

3
WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME Comes to The 36th Street Theatre Photo
WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME Comes to The 36th Street Theatre

Off the Wall Productions presents the world premiere production of WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME, directed by Allison M. Weakland. WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME will play a one-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's 36th Street Theatre.

4
Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents Award-Winning Show IN BETWEEN At STAV Festival Photo
Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents Award-Winning Show IN BETWEEN At STAV Festival

Prepare to embark on a thought-provoking journey of identity, humor, and heritage as Dirty Laundry Theatre presents 'In Between,' a compelling solo production by the acclaimed artist, Ibrahim Miari.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
'Pulling It All Into The Current' in Off-Off-Broadway 'Pulling It All Into The Current'
United Solo - Theatre Row (11/05-11/05)Tracker VIDEOS
The Importance of Being Earnest in Off-Off-Broadway The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
The Beholden in Off-Off-Broadway The Beholden
The Chain Theatre (10/26-10/29)Tracker
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler in Off-Off-Broadway D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
Owl Theory, a courtroom drama in Off-Off-Broadway Owl Theory, a courtroom drama
Old Town Hall Theater (10/28-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Off-Off-Broadway The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (10/27-10/28)Tracker
Alexa, Play in Off-Off-Broadway Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You