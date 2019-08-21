Mozinya Productions Presents the World Premiere of QUIET ENJOYMENT

MOZINYA PRODUCTIONS is announcing the world premiere production of award-winning author and renowned literary agent Richard Curtis' QUIET ENJOYMENT, directed by Marcus Gualberto.

QUIET ENJOYMENT will play a three-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Playroom Theatre, (151 EAST 46TH STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10036, 8TH FLOOR). Performances begin Friday, October 18 and continue through Sunday, November 3. Opening Night is Saturday, October 19(7 p.m.).

Tickets are $25 at https://www.facebook.com/events/683972492078983/. Press Performances: Friday October 18 and Saturday October 19 at 7pm.

Today is junior manager Merry Cudlip's first co-op closing, and she's obsessing over every detail to make sure it goes uneventfully. But the gods of New York real estate have other ideas. When Peter Chasen arrives to turn his $5 million co-op over to his ex-wife Juliana as part of their divorce settlement, he brings his girlfriend Karma along, the paperwork hits the fan. It's all Merry can do (including magic incantations) to prevent the proceedings from spinning into oblivion. Her boss, the formidable Martha Pusey, is getting very, very cranky. Oh, and did we tell you Peter doesn't have enough money to cover the closing costs?

QUIET ENJOYMENT plays the following regular schedule through Weekday, Month Day:

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Sundays at 7 p.m.

Special Perfs: Thurs 10/24 & Mon 10/28 @ 7pm

Running Time: 90 minutes with no intermission

https://www.facebook.com/events/683972492078983/





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You