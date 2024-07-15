Monk Parrots Brings PEARLS FOR SPURS to New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Monk Parrots will present Pearls for Spurs, a new dramedy by Gates Leonard and directed by Luke Leonard, which runs from August 1 to August 11, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, located at 502 West 53rd Street between 10th Avenue & 11th Avenue in New York City. Previews begin August 1st for an August 2nd opening.

Performances are Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. with an added performance on Saturday, August 10 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for students/seniors and can be purchased online at https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/monkparrots/pearls-for-spurs. A.R.T./New York Theatres are accessible from the A, C, E, trains at 50th Street and Eighth Ave., or the A, C, B, D, 1 train at 59th St./Columbus Circle. The neighborhood has ample parking available, including Icon Parking right next door on 53rd Street. A Citi Bike station is located directly across the street from the theatre entrance.

For more info visit www.monkparrots.org, join the conversation at #PearlsforSpurs, like Monk Parrots at www.Facebook.com/MonkParrots.org, and follow on Instagram at @MonkParrots.

Pearls for Spurs, produced by Monk Parrots, is a new two-act dramedy by Gates Leonard about a dysfunctional family's last day as a unit. In a desperate attempt to escape the memories of her late husband, a widow, Mississippi Biles (Missy), uproots her entire family-Carousel (16-year-old rebellious daughter), Kill (13-year-old introverted son questioning his sexual orientation), Spoon (10-year-old wild man), and Danny (39-year-old overzealous sister)-from Texas to an RV park in Florida where they grapple with grief, change, and the complexities of love. Two native Floridians-Bean (Kill's only friend) and Dude (Carousel's older and questionable boyfriend)-round out the cast. Loved but neglected by Missy due to her grief and struggles with mental illness, the children are unhappy and borderline outlaws. Danny does her best to hold the family together, but the characters drift further apart as the story unfolds. Mixing dark humor and tragedy, the play examines the effects of unmanaged personal trauma, opening a discussion about mental health, family, and resistance to change.

The cast includes Kelly Mares*, Jennifer Skura Boutell*, Emperor Kaioyus, Gates Leonard, Max Lerin, Landyn Pollard, and Kailer Scopacasa.

The creative team includes Luke Leonard and Eric Nightengale (Production Design), Eric Nightengale (Lighting & Sound Design), Gates Leonard and Jennifer Skura Boutell (Costume Design), Ellie Kim (Seonwoo Kim) (Production Stage Manager), and Megan Reid (Dramaturg/Production Assistant).

Gates Leonard (Playwright/Performer) is an actress, animator, filmmaker, musician, playwright, singer/songwriter, visual artist, and member of Monk Parrots. She has performed with Monk Parrots since she was seven, originating roles in four new works and touring with the company to Texas and Italy. Her plays have been developed and presented at NYU Tisch Future Artists Program, SheNYC's CreateHER Program, LaGuardia High School, and La Mama Experimental Theatre Club. Acting credits include guest starring on FBI: Most Wanted and Law & Order: SVU, David Lang's Love Fail at the Yarra Valley Opera Festival, Kirk Lynn and Peter Stopschinski's Bum Phillips Opera at La MaMa ETC, and Luke Leonard and David Todd's Here I Go at 59E59 Theaters. Gates is a 21-year-old college junior and a recipient of a Bennington Young Writers Award. She is represented by MJ Management and majors in visual arts with a concentration in filmmaking and animation at Bennington College.

Luke Leonard (Director/Designer) is a theatre director, designer, actor, playwright, filmmaker, artist, and artistic director. His critically acclaimed opera, theatre, and film projects have premiered nationally and internationally, and his work has been described as "outstanding" by The New York Times. Originally from Houston, Texas, Luke moved to New York City and formed Monk Parrots, Inc. to develop, premiere, and tour experimental theatre, music theatre, and opera created by Luke and his collaborators. Accolades include Opera Chaser Awards for Outstanding Stage Director and Outstanding Lighting Design. Luke Leonard/Monk Parrots are recipients of LMCC Swing Space Artist Residencies and grants from A.R.T.-New York, Foundation for Contemporary Arts, Hatch Fund, J & S Sullivan Charitable Fund, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, The Puffin Foundation, Tides Foundation, and USA Projects. Luke is Assistant Professor of Experimental Media and Performance at Seoul Institute of the Arts and holds a Master of Fine Arts from The University of Texas at Austin.

Monk Parrots multidisciplinary theatre company develops and produces new theatre, music theatre, and opera. We support artists exploring socially relevant themes in unique and experimental ways. Since 2010, we have produced nine new works and toured nationally and internationally. Notable productions include our award-winning film adaptation of Pulitzer Prizewinning composer David Lang's LOVE FAIL, our critically acclaimed NY Premiere of Gabriel Jason Dean's TERMINUS at Next Door New York Theatre Workshop, and THE BUM PHILLIPS OPERA at La MaMa.

The A.R.T./New York Theatres are a project of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York) which provide state-of-the-art, accessible venues and top-line technical equipment at subsidized rates, so that the city's small and emerging theatre companies can continue to experiment, grow, and produce new works. Founded in 1972, A.R.T./New York assists over 500 member theatres in realizing their rich artistic visions and serving their diverse audiences well. A.R.T./New York accomplishes this by providing progressive services to our members - from shared office and rehearsal spaces to technical assistance programs for emerging theatres. Because of this dedication to serving the needs of the nonprofit theatre community, A.R.T./New York has received numerous honors, including an Obie Award, an Innovative Theatre Award, a New York City Mayor's Award for Arts & Culture, and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. For more information, please visit www.artnewyork.org.

This production is an Equity Approved Showcase. *Asterisks denote Equity Members appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association without the benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

The show is supported by the A.R.T./New York Theatres Rental Subsidy Fund, a program of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York), the Puffin Foundation, and the Seoul Institute of the Arts.

