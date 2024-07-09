Modern Classic Theatre Presents MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Modern Classic Theatre will present My Own Private Shakespeare written by Justin Hay and directed by Mona Zaidi. The production will be presented as part of the 2024 Little Shakespeare Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Thursday, August 1 at 9pm, Friday, August 2 at 7pm, Saturday, August 3 at 7pm, and Sunday, August 4 at 2pm. Tickets $25 are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

After a critically acclaimed run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a sold out 3-week run in Toronto, the award-winning Canadian play “My Own Private Shakespeare” announces its debut U.S. engagement at the Little Shakespeare Festival with FRIGID New York, which runs from August 1-17, 2024. The play won “Best Play” and “Best Director” at the BroadwayWorld.com 2022 awards (Canada) and draws on some of the greatest and most powerful passages from Shakespeare to ask: Is it possible to find peace with the impossible paradoxes of life?

From a single fateful phone call taken reluctantly from the toilet, a Shakespearean actor finds his world collapsing around him. As the story unfolds, the unforgiving realities of his shattered life intertwine with Shakespeare's radiant, immortal text, while the man teeters dangerously close to the brink.

The play will be performed by acclaimed actor/playwright Justin Hay, known for his performance in the 2017 filmed adaptation "Richard III - Unto the Kingdom of Perpetual Night", winner of “Best Film” at the 2017 Shakespeare Film Festival, Stratford-Upon-Avon, U.K.

Justin Hay (Writer/Performer) is a veteran Canadian actor of the stage and screen. Justin studied at the Royal National Theatre in the UK. He has made numerous appearances in film and on the stage.

Mona Zaidi (Director) is an award-winning South-Asian Canadian director known for her ground-breaking modern adaptations of classical theatre and world literature for stage and screen. She is currently developing an immersive theatre piece based on South Asian mythology to be presented in Toronto, Canada in 2025.

Modern Classic Theatre Known for presenting intimate, exciting, modern adaptations of classics, the Toronto-based company Modern Classic Theatre has presented internationally critically acclaimed works since 2016.

The Little Shakespeare Festival is FRIGID New York's annual celebration of independent theatre and performance that takes inspiration from the immortal bard, William Shakespeare. Each year, companies are offered a different theme or idea to help guide their work. This year the festival's theme is Camaraderie and Community.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

