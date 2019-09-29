Miss Jane Periwinkle Returns To Governors Island With MISS JANE....and THE MYSTERIOUS MEDIUM
MISS JANE PERIWINKLE and THE MYSTERIOUS MEDIUM is written by Mim Granahan, directed by Aliza Shane, and co-produced by Dysfunctional Collective and is running four performances a day on Governors Island October 5th, 6th, 12th, & 13th.
An immersive murder mystery play in the style of classic cozy murder mystery series' such as "Murder She Wrote", "Midsomer Murders", "Miss Fisher's Mysteries" and many others. This will mark the Miss Jane Perwinkle plays' fourth year return to Governors Island.
Synopsis:
Jane has met up with her friends from finishing school to hold a seance. During the seance, medium Madame Carnelian reveals that one of the women has murdered her husband! All of Jane's friends have lost a husband - Rosalind has lost several - but which one is a murderer? With 5 suspects and 5 possible victims, this may be Jane's most challenging case yet!
Join Jane at the seance, follow the investigation, and see if you can solve the case before Jane!
Starring:
Alexandra Cremer
Mim Granahan
Rachel Grundy
Laura Iris Hill
Kelsie Jepsen
Bruce Jones
Heather Lee Rogers
Tickets:
This is *FREE* public event, each performance will run approximately 35 minutes. Stay for more than one performance and see what you missed in the other room!
Performances dates:
October 5th, 6th, 12th & 13th
Performance times:
at 1pm, 2pm, 3:30pm, 4:30pm
Location/Venue:
The Dysfunctional Collective
410A Colonel Row
Governors Island
For more info visit:
http://dysfunctionaltheatre.org
https://govisland.com/visit-the-island/ferry