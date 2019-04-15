Minor Theater Returns To Abrons Arts Center In June With World Premiere Of PATHETIC

Abrons Arts Center presents the world premiere of Minor Theater's PATHETIC, a teen-drama riff on Racine's Phèdre. PATHETIC marks the much- anticipated return of Minor Theater to Abrons Arts Center after 2017's sold-out horror hit, THE TERRIFYING. OBIE Award-winning playwright Julia Jarcho directs this take on the classic tragedy of female desire. Tickets are available now for the production which will run from June 5th-23rd in the Abrons Arts Center (466 Grand Street, Manhattan).

In PATHETIC, teen mean girls experiment with sex, magic and murder while mom sinks deep into lust and self-loathing. Hexameter meets Sonic tots at a high school in the desert. Minor Theater's smart and cynical production invites you to giggle and get off on the sick horror of becoming a woman.

Minor Theater continues to push their interest in eliding roles and shifting identities with this experiment in production. Linda Mancini leads as the aggrieved modern-day queen, flanked by Minor Theater alums Jordan Baum, Kim Gainer and Kristine Haruna Lee. Company members and award-winning actor-designers Ben Williams and Jenny Seastone design and operate sound and video while also acting the roles of a misguided English teacher and his bloodthirsty Lolita. Production design is by Ásta Bennie Hostetter; lighting design by Christina Watanabe; produced by Ann Marie Dorr.

PATHETIC has was developed in part during a residency at the Baryshnikov Arts Center, New York, NY and is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.

Performances of PATHETIC will take place June 5th through June 23rd at Abrons Arts Center (466 Grand St, Manhattan). Critics are welcome for previews as of June 5th prior to the show's official opening on Saturday, June 8th at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at abronsartscenter.org or by calling 212.352.3101.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You