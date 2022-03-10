Michael Takiff's JEWS, GOD, AND HISTORY (NOT NECESSARILY IN THAT ORDER) to Premiere at The Flea

Jews, God, and History (Not Necessarily in That Order), a solo show written and performed by Michael Takiff (author of A Complicated Man: The Life of Bill Clinton as Told by Those Who Know Him from Yale Univ Press), directed by Brian Lane Green (Tony Award nominee), will receive its World Premiere at The Siggy Theater at The Flea (20 Thomas Street New York, NY 10007), May 18-June 5. Performances will be on Wednesday, May 18 at 7:30pm, Thursday, May 19 at 7:30pm, Friday, May 20 at 7:30pm, Saturday, May 21 at 7:30pm, Sunday, May 22 at 3pm, Tuesday, May 24 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, May 25 at 7:30pm, Thursday, May 26 at 7:30pm, Friday, May 27 at 7:30pm, Saturday, May 28 at 7:30pm, Sunday, May 29 at 3pm, Tuesday, May 31 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30pm, Thursday, June 2 at 7:30pm, Friday, June 3 at 7:30pm, Saturday, June 4 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, June 5 at 3pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at https://jewsgodandhistory.eventbrite.com or by calling 401-477-6348. The performance will run approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes, with an intermission.

Our religions date back to the Bronze Age-before science taught us that the reality of the universe doesn't match the story told by the Bible. Yet we still practice the religions of our ancestors. How and why do we still live with these traditions in the modern age?

Jews, God, and History (Not Necessarily in That Order) is both reverent and irreverent as it explores the big questions asked by all people. As Michael Takiff provokes you to think, he also gets you to laugh. Venturing into rarely explored territory he pulls no punches, challenging audiences to question their assumptions about Jews, God, history, and everything in between.

The creative team will include Lighting Design by Elizabeth M. Stewart and Sound & Video Design by Matt Chilton with Producer Sam Hood Adrain.

Michael Takiff (Writer/Performer) is the great-great-great-great-great grandson of the legendary Hasidic sage Rabbi Levi Yitzhak of Berditchev. Michael grew up in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and graduated from Yale with a degree in history. After college, he came to New York to be an actor, studied classical singing, and then spent ten years touring the country as a stand-up comic. He was known for his intelligent, original material and his theatrical presentation. Michael is the author and performer of two works of solo theater, Black Tie: A Son's Journey through the Death and Life of His Father and Jews, God, and History (Not Necessarily in That Order), both directed by Tony nominee Brian Lane Green. Michael has authored numerous books, including A Complicated Man: The Life of Bill Clinton as Told by Those Who Know Him (Yale University Press). AND Magazine called A Complicated Man "the best oral history book ever written about a President of the United States." A Complicated Man was awarded First Prize, Biography/Autobiography by the Los Angeles Book Festival. Michael's previous book, Brave Men, Gentle Heroes: American Fathers and Sons in World War II and Vietnam (HarperColllins/Wm. Morrow), was praised by Kirkus. The Washington Post named Brave Men a "Critics' Pick." Michael's writing has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, New York Post, Salon, The Nation, CNN.com, and HuffingtonPost. He has appeared on Fox News and MSNBC and holds the distinction of being the only person in Hardball history not to have been interrupted by Chris Matthews. www.michaeltakiff.com

Brian Lane Green (Director) is a veteran of film, stage, and TV. Brian made his Broadway debut as Huck Finn in Big River and earned a Tony nomination for his work in the musical Starmites. He starred in the national tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and appeared again on Broadway in the Cy Coleman musical The Life. He directed Canaan at the California African American Museum and has directed and helped develop many solo shows. Recent projects include Confessions of a Nightingale, based on the memoirs of Tennessee Williams, and Josepha Gayer's Renaissance Notes from Italy. He recently directed an Equity workshop production of A Shooting, a new play by Steven Hauser, at the Attic Theater in Los Angeles.