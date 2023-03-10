Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael Mailer Goes Legit With DARKNESS OF LIGHT: CONFESSIONS OF A RUSSIAN TRAVELER at The 36th Street Theatre

Performances begin Thursday, March 30, and continue through Sunday, April 16. Opening Night is Saturday, April 1 (8 p.m.). 

Mar. 10, 2023  
DOL PRODUCTIONS and PIVOT PRODUCTIONS have announced the world premiere production of Alexander Kaletski's DARKNESS OF LIGHT: Confessions of a Russian Traveler, directed by Michael Mailer (The Minute You Wake Up Dead with Morgan Freeman, Heart of Champions with Michael Shannon, Blind with Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore) in his legit debut. DARKNESS OF LIGHT will play a limited engagement at The 36th Street Theatre (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018). Performances begin Thursday, March 30, and continue through Sunday, April 16. Opening Night is Saturday, April 1 (8 p.m.). Tickets are $25 and available darknessoflight.com.

Based on Alexander Kaletski's semi-autobiographical novel, "Darkness of Light", the play follows Nikolai Rodnin, a Russian painter and Soviet Defector, chronicling his sexual relationships with women throughout his life. Fighting not to lose his artistic soul, Nikolai travels around the world, while facing the pull to return to Moscow and finish what he started.

"I've always found the tensions between one's artistic imperatives and the practicalities of making a living compelling," comments Mailer. "How much do you compromise along the way till you can no longer tolerate your craft? This play explores that dynamic while taking us on a tragic-comedic romp from the Soviet Union to Europe and finally America through the eyes of a Russian artist trying to hold onto the truth of his art while being buffeted from one system to another."

"As an artist my work has always reflected my impressions of life," reflects Kaletski. "Now, as I get older, I find life, more and more, imitating my art."

The production stars Jonathan Glass as Nikolai Rodnin, Alexander Yuille Elmaleh as Sergei, Sarah DeBaets as Anya, Audrey Claire Wilson as Monique, and Christopher Pasi as Max.

The production features scenic design by TJ Jacob. Lighting, projection and sound design by Anneke J. Thompson and Alexis Kitchmire. Stage management by Emily Cohen and Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

DARKNESS OF LIGHT: CONFESSIONS OF A RUSSIAN TRAVELER plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, April 16:

  • Thursdays at 8 p.m.
  • Fridays at 8 p.m.
  • Saturdays at 8 p.m.
  • Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and available darknessoflight.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the theater a half-hour prior to the performance.

