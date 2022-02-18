Mervyn Rothstein's AMERICAN LIVES Comes to the Guild Hall Stage in March

The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG) is happy to welcome to the Guild Hall stage a one-night-only, benefit reading of American Lives: Two One-Act Plays by Mervyn Rothstein (former chief theater reporter and theater editor at The New York Times, former columnist for Playbill Magazine, former member of the Tony Awards Nominating Committee.) This evening of theatre will be directed by Tyrone Henderson (founder Quick Silver Theater Company).

The Middle of the Journey tells the story of a doctor jogging in the woods who is suddenly faced with a life-or-death decision. With Jason Babinsky* as Dr. Emanuel "Manny" Jederman and Ian Hersey* as A Mysterious Man.

In Back in the U.S.A., a 16-year-old boy in 1950s Brooklyn encounters the brutality of racial hatred. With Jasmine Rush* as The Detective, Wayne Maugans* as The Client, and Yvette Ganier* as Rebecca.

Stage directions will be read by Candyce Adkins.

"These plays are about decisions... the decisions we make that affect our lives and the lives of others. As I was writing," Mr. Rothstein notes, "I thought about what I would do, and I hope that you, in the audience, ponder what your decision would be."

All proceeds from this event will go to support the charitable programs of EAG and NYC's professional performing artists in need.

The event is on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. (ET).

Tickets: $0-$25, available at https://ticketstripe.com/eag-american-lives

Running time: Approximately 75 minutes

Event Contact: Rebecca Lovett - (212) 685-2927, rebecca@actorsguild.org