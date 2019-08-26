Mason Holdings & The Cell, Invite You To Step Into The World Of Visual Artist Mikel Glass In FOUND

Mason Holdings has joined forces with Nancy Manocherian's the cell to present Found, a unique and wholly immersive theatrical experience that allows guests to step into the world of fine artist, Mikel Glass. Directed by Kristjan Thor, the theatrical installation will play performances Wednesday, September 25 through Saturday, October 26, 2019, with three special performances by Sister Sylvester. Tickets are now on sale.

Enter the whimsical, irreverent, and epic world of artist Mikel Glass as the cell launches its first ever immersive theatrical experience, Found, an explosion of art, found and transitional objects, mysterious cocktails, and the endless wonders of our imaginations. Found is a revolutionary new way to consume the arts.

From the moment they walk in, audience members will be fully enveloped in the four floors of this alternate universe. Audiences will be gently guided through the multi-disciplinary, full- sensory installation by an array of dynamic characters and docents, experiencing art as something personal, alive, and unbound by the strictures of any traditional gallery or theatre venue. Equal parts surreal, ironic, nostalgic, and profound, Found will pull you into the world of art in a way you never thought possible.

"The Cell, Mikel Glass, and Mason Holdings were all carrying different parts of the same story and, miraculously, we found each other," said Tracy Weller, Founder / Artistic Director of Mason Holdings. "This is sort of alchemy that gives artists faith and audiences joy."

"The usually sleepy art world is in a full-fledged slumber as its participants are weighed down by the same existential burdens plaguing outside-the-bubble society," said artist Mikel Glass. "We're walking around like zombies, and I'm going to do my part by switching off personal filters, getting truthy, and trying to remind people that consuming art can be an active, dynamic and fun experience. I have no idea what people will think, other than they're seeing something different than they've experienced before."

"Kira and I are excited to have reached a major goal in our quest to unite various artistic disciplines," Nancy Manocherian, Founding Artistic Director of the cell says. "We hope this reflects the greater goal of uniting people within, and particularly, outside the arts."

Performances of Found will play Wednesday, September 25 through Saturday, October 26, 2019 with several showings nightly. A complete performance schedule can be found online at thecelltheatre.org. Tickets for Found are $25 with a $50 VIP experience which includes a private session with the artist. Special performances, featuring Sister Sylvester, will take place on Thursday, October 24, Saturday, October 26, and Thursday, October 31st with a special ticket price of $15.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit masonholdings.org



MASON HOLDINGS (Founder/Artistic Director, Tracy Weller) creates intimate, experiential theatre inspired by outsiders. We build transporting worlds in unexpected spaces, exploring the shadowy terrain of the unseen and unheard, and illuminating life beyond our quotidian consciousness. You may be submerged in a sea of lost souls - or you may plunge into your own secret depths. The Mason Holdings experience is always a personal one. Creations include: Jarring; Holiday House: Christmas Bends; Most Sincerely, Edward Albee; Love & Death Traveling Circus; Unseen & Unheard; Consumption; and The Mason Holdings Radio Hour. For more information, please visit masonholdings.org.

MIKEL GLASS is an internationally respected multi-media artist, based Hell's Kitchen for more than twenty five years. He believes that an artist's responsibility is to document the zeitgeist in which he is steeped. As such, he spent the first several years documenting the plight of the homeless and addicted; and has always re-purposed found objects from his surroundings to create paintings, kinetic sculptures and installations. These interests culminated in a 2009 mid-career retrospective entitled The Discarded at the Colorado Springs Fine Art Center. As HK gentrifies, Mikel has turned his attention to observing the art world. In 2012 he created Fair at (Art) Amalgamated in NYC, which exposed the mechanics of the art market, using the art fair paradigm as the vehicle of exploration. In the past few years he founded and curated a series of multi-media pop-up shows in New York, culminating with the (un)SCENE, which combined the spirit of a Happening with the aesthetics of a museum installation.

NANCY MANOCHERIAN"S THE CELL (Artistic Director, Kira Simring) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the incubation and presentation of new works by emerging artists. Founded in 2006, the cell has produced over a dozen critically-acclaimed world premiere productions of new plays and musicals including The Evolution of Mann, Sam’s Room, Bastard Jones, Crackskull Row, The McGowan Trilogy, Horse Girls, Hard Times: An American Musical and more. the cell has also served as a home base for a large community of resident artists and organizations such as Artists Without Walls (AWOW), Irish American Writers and Artists (IAW), Sybarite5, and Tribeca New Music. www.thecelltheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You