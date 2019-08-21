Marilyn Monroe Comes Home In WITH LOVE, MARILYN

Marilyn Monroe was the ultimate romantic. Lovers come and go in this musical journey "With Love, Marilyn," a sensual and playful one-woman tribute performance celebrating the iconic ingenue and the loves of her life, at The Temple Theatre, September 6th at 7:30 p.m.

This show pays homage to the many loves and romances in the life of Monroe, in a what-if scenario of performing in Las Vegas - fulfilling a wish that sadly Monroe never got to do. Starring Erin Sullivan, who is the recipient of 2018 Broadway World Los Angeles Best Female Cabaret Artist, received critical acclaim for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Mark Medoff's "Marilee & Baby Lamb: The Assassination of an American Goddess " at the Rio Grande Theater in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Sullivan as Monroe performs your favorite songs such as "I Wanna Be Loved By You," "My Heart Belongs To Daddy", and "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend," while weaving the love stories behind the many men in Monroe's life. "With Love, Marilyn" will transport you back in time with an intimate behind-the-scenes evening with Sullivan portraying the immortal goddess you know and love, as she prepares to entertain you.

Erin Sullivan built her career playing the favorite blonde bombshells of the musical theatre repertoire. Sullivan performed around the country in the National Tours of Hairspray as Amber Von Tussle in over 300 performances, as Frenchy in Grease, and in The Wedding Singer and Shrek. She recently appeared in the developmental lab of a new musical Hazel: A Maid in America directed by the legendary Lucie Arnaz and choreographed by Chet Walker. Sullivan developed and originated the role of Marilyn Monroe in a new play by Tony Award-winning playwright Mark Medoff entitled Marilee and Baby Lamb: The Assassination of an American Goddess which had its premiere at the Rio Theatre in Las Cruces, NM. In 2014, she released her first book entitled Theatrical Baggage: A manual, workbook, and bible on how to survive a National Tour and Other Gigs. In the book, she imparts her expertise regarding life on the road to the actors of the next generation. Sullivan attended the esteemed American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Tickets for "With Love, Marilyn" are $25. For more information visit:

https://www.templeshows.com/showsandevents/love-marilyn.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You