Maria Irene Fornes Tribute By All Latina Collective Premieres August 28

All-Latina Theatre Collective will debut the bilingual Maria Irene Fornes Tribute on the last weekend of August, with performances on August 28th and 29th.

Featuring Sofia Figueroa, Buchanan Highhouse, Angela Maria Ramos and Rebecca Rivera as the cast performing the work of Maria Irene Fornes. This premiere production has been directed by Maria Sofia Hernandez and Sofia Ubilla. Maria Irene Fornes TRIBUTE can be seen at the Russian Arts Theater, 165 W 86th Street. Saturday performance will be at 7pm, and Sunday performance will be at 5 PM. Tickets can be purchased here.

Director Maria Sofia Hernandez is a Mexican-American multidisciplinary artist and producer with a Bachelor's Degree in Gallatin School of Individualized Study focused on Performing and Visual Arts from New York University. She will be collaborating with Director Sofia Ubilla, a NYC based Costa Rican theatre artist, Fordham University alum, with a BA in Theatre and Spanish Studies.

Maria Irene Fornes TRIBUTE features the poetry of Rebecca Rivera and pays homage to the Latin American musical tradition that has served as a vessel for storytelling. The songs are by Colombian singer-songwriter Marta Gomez, Mexican Ranchera icon Chavela Vargas, and Cuban singer Omara Portuondo.

On the creative team: Music direction by Tiffany Tavares, sound design by Shanaya Perkins, lighting design by Hanme Cho and Daisy Zumba, set design by Emily Ceballos, assisted by Jordan Mendoza, costumes by Mariana Barco. The production stage manager for the tribute is Natalie Lombana, assisted by Daisy Zumba.