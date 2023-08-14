Mari Blake to Star in World Premiere of SHADOWS From Face to Face Films

Mari Blake will originate the role of Tatum Ross in the upcoming Face to Face Films world premiere production of SHADOWS, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura.

Shadows follows the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper (Katia Mendoza), a once internationally successful singer, who is attempting a comeback by touring with 13 year old pop star Jessa King (Alexandra Rooney.). Dealing with health struggles of her own, Lyndsy's world is turned upside down upon learning that her girlfriend Kensley (Annie-Grace Payne) is diagnosed with a terminal illness. The play explores the coincidence of trauma in our lives and the power of love outlasting sorrow.

On playing Tatum, Ms. Blake says: "I'm thrilled to be playing Tatum Ross in this production. It's so beautifully human to want to be there for the people we love, in sickness and in health, but that doesn't mean our commitment comes without difficulty at times. Shadows explores that really interesting intersection. As far as Tatum goes, I was immediately intrigued by her warm and genuine nature and I can't wait to explore her character further.

On casting Ms. Blake, Mr. Laura says: "Mari is a skilled and multi-faceted actor who immediately brought Tatum's heart to life. It was a joy working with her in during the developmental stage and I am excited to see how Tatum grows in her care."

Mr. Laura and Katia Mendoza will produce the play under the Face to Face Films banner, alongside Kristen Seavey and Templar Grace Wright.

Shadows will have its Off-Broadway world premiere on December 1, 2023 at the A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater. The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and Rose Hart.

For more information visit: www.shadowstheplay.com