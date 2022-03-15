March 2022 Lineup Announced at Green Space

Green Space is pleased to announce a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this March. Take Root will present an evening of work by Teresa Fellion and Kristin Hatleberg on April 8th and 9th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists April 10th.

Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 13th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 16 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Take Root

April 8th & 9th

8pm

Advance sale tickets: $17 online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org

Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card

Teresa Fellion founded BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance in 2011, after choreographing independently since 2004. BodyStories brings a wealth of arts activism experience to each work created with community partners, and has performed at Baryshnikov Arts Center, Jacob's Pillow, The Public Theater, Danspace Project, University of Florida, ENTPE University (Lyon, France), NYU, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Ailey Citigroup Theater, Bryant Park, BDF Edinburgh EICC, Gibney Dance, City Center, Dixon Place, UME, ICA Boston, 92nd St.Y, Naropa, Franco-American Cultural Center, CPR, 14th St. Y, Merce Cunningham Theatre, Dance Complex, Southampton Arts Center, Southampton Cultural Center, Triskelion Arts, in concert with Phish.

Kristin Hatleberg's interest in thinking through motion has led her to work in cross-genre collaborations of all sorts, with perfumers to puppeteers. She performs, choreographs, directs, and teaches. Kristin's work has been shown in Canada, Greece, Iran, the Netherlands, Turkey, and throughout the United States. Kristin is a member of the International Somatic Movement Education & Therapy Association as a facilitator of Skinner Releasing, Somatic Experiencing Practitioner, and Pilates instructor. www.kristinhatleberg.com.

Continually Healing continues research from a choreographic series that began in 2018, advancing my artistic inquiry into the management of trauma, violence, inaction, and eventual reconciliation through movement and creative expression. This work, in particular, will focus on the mental distress caused as a result of the Pandemic. Through Continually Healing, we aim to explore the frustration caused by the isolation and separation from loved ones. This work intends to speak to traumas and healings experienced by a diverse range of individuals during the pandemic. Stories are extremely varied, yet our work seeks to uncover universal truths through a shared artistic experience. Music by Kevin Keller, Muriel Louveau, Kiernan Robinson, and John Yannelli. Dancers: Kate Bishop (and Baby Siena), Nicole Kadar-Greene (and baby b & baby a), Emma Iredale, and Sabrina Petrelli

Choreographed by Clouds precipitates impressions that are all too human and larger than life. Clouds move us and we move them: Massive, indomitable, wow - while overlooked, ignored, of course. This collection is transpositions of real cloud observations that temporarily take on human form. Movement vignettes (Kristin Hatleberg), film (Fred Hatt/Kristin Hatleberg), cloud map (Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann), poetry (Dallas Graham), and musings (Erik Moe) amass and drift to take us where the winds blow.

Fertile Ground

April 10th

7pm

Tickets: $15 at door and online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org

Fertile Ground March Artists

Dancers Unlimited

Animus Movement

ZCO/DANCEPROJECT

Kat Bark

Eleanor Lougee-Heimer

Kaypacha Dance

***Beginning Monday, March 7, 2022 the Key to NYC rules are suspended. As a result, GREEN SPACE will no longer require proof of vaccination for audience members. Masks, however are required.***

DANCE ENTROPY / GREEN SPACE

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 1,800 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.

DIRECTIONS

By Subway: N, W, or the 7 to Queensboro Plaza, the first stop outside Manhattan. Take the North pedestrian bridge to the street. Look to your right, you will see Crescent St., turn right on Crescent and walk to 38th Ave. Turn left on 38th Ave. Walk one block to 24th street. Green Space is in the red brick, four-story building. (Approximately a ten-minute walk.)