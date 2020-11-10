Mandie Rapoza Presents FRAGMENTS, a Live Audio Story

Performances of Fragments will begin on November 13th, 8.30pm.

"Let's not leave each other unknown..."

Through the fog of Alzheimer's, Austrian-born Herta wrestles with the foundational moments of her past, including a childhood involvement with the Hitler Youth. Through interactions with her caregiver, her estranged daughter and her own fractured memories, Herta is forced to confront deep-held regrets and hard truths left unspoken. Fragments centers on one fundamental question: "How much of ourselves must give to the ones we love?"

Fragments premiered at Dixon Place to a sold-out audience in the summer of 2019. Originally produced as a dance/theater fusion piece, it has been adapted to be presented in our current, deeply changed, Covid-19 world. Now, rather than a traditional narrative, it has been reimagined as a live audio installation, supplemented with one live actor and projected video content. Audience will get to experience Fragments in a brand new, deeply intimate way, with the soundscape and original musical score serving as the primary design element.

LOCATION

Liberated Fitness. 1005 Columbus Ave. New York, NY 10025

DATES

November 13th, 8.30pm

November 14th, 5.30pm, 7pm, 8.30pm

November 15th, 4.30pm, 6pm, 7.30pm

November 20th, 8.30pm

November 21st, 5.30pm, 7pm, 8.30pm

November 22nd, 5.30pm, 7pm, 8.30pm

There will be a maximum of 8 audience members per show in order that we can maintain safety protocols.

Masks are required at all times.

Hand Sanitizer will be made available and the entire space will be cleaned between showings.

