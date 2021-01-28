Main Street Theater Presents the Initial Digital Premiere of THE BOOK OF MAGDALENE

Main Street Theater is presenting the initial digital premiere of The Book of Magdalene by Caridad Svich, the first ever showing of her new work. The theater is not new to Svich's plays, however. In 2009, Main Street Theater presented the English-language premiere of Ms. Svich's The House of the Spirits, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Isabel Allende.

The production was staged and filmed at Main Street Theater but will be available to view online February 11 - 21. Virtual tickets can be purchased online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets range from $25 - $54. Email boxoffice@mainstreettheater.com with any questions.

"In writing The Book of Magdalene, I wanted to explore the spiritual concept of grace and how it exists in the modern world. Set in a future now, as I like to call it, where much of what the world has gone through in recent times - de-industrialization, alienation, a dis-harmony with the environment, and the effects of late capitalism - are the memories that haunt the characters in this story. How can Magdalene - living on the outskirts of life, in a cocoon of hurt and loneliness - find a way forward? What kinds of emotional connections will reward and nourish her spirit and in turn those of the people around her? These questions and concerns informed the writing of the play." - Caridad Svich

DETAILS:

The Book of Magdalene

Initial Digital Premiere

By Caridad Svich

Recommended for audiences 15 and older.

In the edge-lands, in the weird times (after a worldwide catastrophic event), it's nighttime until it's not. These nights, Magdalene misses Ru and who they could have been together. Magdalene cares for Elder. Magdalene visits the local church to look at the sky. Magdalene works the call lines of the lonely and encounters Suit. Call this a quest. Call this a life waiting to be born again, haunted by a past when another Magdalene lived and was misunderstood. The Book of Magdalene is contemporary drama of sharp encounters, winding faith, tough love and tenderness suffused with grace and magic. A story about finding the courage to move on when life feels as if it is stuck in place.

About the Playwright

Caridad Svich is a playwright, screenwriter, translator, editor, lyricist, essayist, educator and freelance arts journalist. Her first independent feature film (as co-screenwriter) Fugitive Dreams, based on her play, premiered at the 2020 Fantasia Film Festival, 2020 Austin Film Festival and the 2020 Tallinn Black Nights Festival. Three of her plays were on the 2020 Kilroys List. She has received the 2012 OBIE for Lifetime Achievement, the 2011 American Theatre Critics Association Primus Prize for The House of the Spirits, based on Isabel Allende's novel, and NNPN rolling world premieres for RED BIKE and Guapa. She has also been a Harvard/Radcliffe Institute Fellow, Tanne Foundation Fellow, NEA and Pew Fellow, and Visiting Research Fellow at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Read Ms. Svich's full bio here.

About the Production

Director: Amelia Rico.

The cast: Mariam Albishah, Andrea Boronell, Pablo Bracho, Maria Schenck, and Jennifer Wang.

Set design by Afsaneh Aayani. Costume design by Victoria Nicolette Gist. Lighting design by Grey Starbird. Sound design by Janel Badrina. Stage management by Megan Brooks.

This production is funded in part by The Liberty Group and The Humphreys Foundation.