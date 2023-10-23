MY THANKSGIVING RECIPE (CHAOS IS THE POINT) Comes to The Producers Club

The event runs November 10, 11, 17 & 18, as well as December 1, 2, 8 & 9, 2023.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, is back for its eleventh season of wildly funny and weirdly absurdist improvisation-based comedy theatre! This award-winning collective of comedy actors and writers develop, produce and perform original plays inspired by the Theatre of the Ridiculous movement, the work of Viola Spolin, and the indie comedy scene of turn-of-this-century's NYC. With a mix of simple costumes and dime store props, they bring to life broad irreverent characters for a fluid and hilarious night of improvised humor packed with social commentary.

My Thanksgiving Recipe (Chaos is the point) features a mostly female cast and a live musician. Together, they will discover that the moments that matter live within the mess and chaos of family gatherings. Even when following the "ideal recipe" for a picture-perfect Thanksgiving, control is an illusion.

Join the cast of IRTE as they gather ingredients for the perfect Thanksgiving Dinner. Find out what you are truly grateful for as time races by. In this improvised comedy of family and control, each will discover that chaos is the point

Adult content. Parental discretion is advised. Please note that theater is not wheelchair accessible. Entrance into theater is up a flight of stairs.
 

Original Concept: Nannette Deasy
Directed By: Robert Baumgardner
Developed by and Starring IRTE: Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Bridget Knapp and Connie Perry
Featuring original, live music by John Munnelly

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS
November 10, 11, 17 & 18
December 1, 2, 8 & 9, 2023
8:00pm - 9:30pm
The Producers Club
358 West 44th Street
New York, NY 10036



