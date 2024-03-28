MULAN, AND NOW To Open In April At The NY Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mulan, and NOW delves into the life of Mulan, a devoted strategy consultant at a pivotal moment in her career. Faced with the complexities of office politics, she unexpectedly finds herself transported back in time to an ancient era that echoes her contemporary struggles with self-doubt, societal norms, and the desire for acknowledgment. Thrust into the midst of a war, Mulan navigates the harsh realities of leadership and teamwork, drawing valuable lessons from the heat of battle. These experiences arm her with newfound perspectives and strategies, equipping her to confront and resolve the challenges awaiting her in the modern world. Unique to this narrative is the engagement of the audience, who are given the power to influence Mulan's decisions through interactive choices, directly impacting the course of her story.

Mulan, and NOW is not only a tale of time travel and historical warfare; it's an immersive adventure that invites the audience to partake in Mulan's journey of growth, reflection, and empowerment.

Directed by Alex Hawthorne, this cast includes Siqi Zhang as Mulan, Lauren Suchenski as Linda, Kevin Shivcharran as Mark and AJ Lily as John. Jinrong Li is the Design and Marketing Producer. Will Hillegas is the Executive Producer.

Performances will take place 3-April 21, 2024.