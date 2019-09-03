MOVE ON THE CHA CHAS Honored As A 'Best Of Solo' at United Solo 10th Anniversary Festival

From ballet to bop, with a dash of mid-life salsa dating, life's journey is all about taking the next step.

Move on the Cha-Cha's is written and performed by Boston-based playwright and actress Diane Ripstein. "I'm not the first Baby Boomer to look at my life and wonder what the legacy might be," says Diane. "Like many others, I'm trying to age gracefully and find meaning, while keeping a sense of humor about the whole thing!"

Love, loss and laughter intermingle on the journey from age 5 to 55+. The Bubbe leads a parade of unique characters in a poignant look at a life lived and danced. So what's the secret? Keep moving and find the joy...whether aging, raging against aging or still looking for dreams to fulfill.

Move on the Cha-Cha's generated tremendous audience response at United Solo in both 2015 and 2016, winning Best Dramatic Script.

Now back for a third time as a "Best of Solo" honoree for the 10th anniversary season of The United Solo Festival, Move on the Cha-Cha's joins nearly thirty award-winning performers who will be gracing the stage during the first two weeks of the festival. The Bubbe and company will be back at Theatre Row on September 28, at 7:30pm (Sold out!) and 4pm (Tickets still available). For tickets visit http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-moveonthechachas/

Directed by Elliot Norton Award-winning Bobbie Steinbach, the show is produced by Sara DeViney of Faire & Fin in New York City and Nocas Productions of Boston. Stage Management by Kimberly Mae Waller and Lighting Design by Mike Wood.

Whether your personal dance shoes are pointe, heels, boots or bedroom slippers, you'll leave this show toasting, "To Life!"

For more information, visit www.moveonthecha-chas.com.





