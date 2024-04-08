MOONSHOT By Herbert The Cow Productions To Premiere At spit&vigor's Tiny Babak Blackbox Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Moonshot by Herbert The Cow Productions will premiere at spit&vigor's Tiny Baby Blackbox Theater.

In the distant future the secular world segregates the spiritual to off-grid, gated reservations. On the eve of a government sanctioned apocalypse intended to eradicate the religious colonies, a parent and son have a clash of extremist ideologies with a confused child caught in the middle. Can this estranged family find common ground before their hour of oblivion?

Moonshot will star Amanda Thorne as the lead character, Warren/Wynter Burkle. This will be Amanda's 7th show with HTCP. The second lead, Urkon Burkle, will be played by writer/director Corenski Nowlan, his largest role since HTCP's 2017 production of 'night, Mother by Marsha Norman.

Introducing, Harley Quinn Nowlan, Corenski's daughter, who will be making her onstage debut as Blade Burkle.

This exciting, site-specific production takes place at spit&vigor's tiny baby black box theater (115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012). Seating is extremely limited and performances are highly intense and close to the audience. For advance reservations and all future dates visit https://www.spitnvigor.com/moonshot-Herbert-the-Cow.