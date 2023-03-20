MARTIN'S T.R.U.T.H. to be Presented at Theater for the New City in April

Theater for the New City is presenting "Martin's T.R.U.T.H.," a social drama by Victor Vauban Jr. laser-focused on three African-American men and their personal dramas.

The latest play by Vauban, an award-winning playwright, is running April 6 -23 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., following three men who find themselves at the end of their hopes engaged in introspection.

"The primary goal of this play is to entertain and to enable conversations about the mass incarceration of people of color, the importance of family and mental health," Vauban, who wrote and directed the play, said.

Ben Rowe, Kevin Leonard, Khalfani Louis, Desmond J. Long, Nina Jackson, Yasenia Ortiz, Douglas Walker, Colin Pieters and Kevon Anthony lead the cast.

Set Design is by Lytza Colon; light and sound are by Alexander Bartenieff, Geoffrey Christopher and Victor Vauban Júnior with Everett Clark as associate producer.

Martin's T.R.U.T.H. is about three African-American men (Martin, Ugly Dog and Kavera) who, at the lowest point in their lives, find themselves analyzing their personal dramas as they see no light at the end of the tunnel.

"This gut-wrenching play was inspired by the words of the late Nina Simone, who said, ' An artist's duty is to reflect the times,'" Vauban said.

We are introduced to Martin, a young man analyzing his life decisions. The narrative examines individual stories and historical events that changed and impacted the African American community and the country.

It is set against the background of a world scarred by the deaths of George Floyd, Philando Castile, Travon Martin, Breonna Taylor and, most recently, Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee.

"The play continues the conversation about the real reasons behind the mass incarceration of men of color," Vauban said. "The United States is the country with the highest number of incarcerated people in the world, most of whom are African-Americans and Hispanics. Why?"

Martin's T.R.U.T.H. looks at the lives of three men today in the context of a history itself and contemporary struggles.

"In the 1800s, after the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery, during the period known as the Reconstruction, America's Black population seemed to be progressing with the promise of full citizenship and the right to vote," Vauban said. "But by the early 1900s, despite new opportunities and growing prosperity, with elected officials at both the Federal and State level, it all disappeared. What happened?"

Victor Vauban Júnior is a former circus performer turned into playwright. He began his writing at the Tribeca Performing Art Center at the Writers in Performance under the tutelage of Mario Giacalone in 2013.

Since then his plays have been nominated and earned awards in categories such as Best Play, Best Actor, Best Actress, Costume Design and Best Director at The New York Theater Festival and The Strawberry Theater Festival to name a few.

"As a citizen of the world, I felt compelled to write this play as I see the misinformation," Vauban said, "the out-of-control violence, injustice and the desensitization of such cases becoming more frequent in our society."

Martin's T.R.U.T.H., April 6-23, Thurs.-Sat. 8 p.m. and Sun. 3 p.m.; 90 minutes - No intermission; No late seating. Tickets $18, seniors and students $15. Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., between 9th and 10th Sts., 212-254-1109, www.theaterforthenewcity.net