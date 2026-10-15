MY MOBSTER to Make NYC Premiere at The Tank

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15 years after winning 'Best of the Fest' at Hollywood Fringe, Joy Nash brings a revamped version of her sensational one-woman show to The Tank for its New York premiere.

Joy Nash is an American actress and writer best known for her starring role as Plum Kettle in Hulu/AMC's critically acclaimed feminist revenge fantasy DIETLAND. She first gained attention with her viral video A FAT RANT, a bold and funny take on body positivity that earned her Webby honors. Her TV credits include THE MINDY PROJECT, 9-1-1, GREY'S ANATOMY, and TWIN PEAKS: THE RETURN, where she played the enigmatic Senorita Dido. Other credits include CHICAGO MED, DEAD WOMEN WALKING (Tribeca), and TWISTED SISTER (Lifetime). She's also narrated over 250 audiobooks and voiced national commercials for McDONALDS, WALMART, and KICKSTARTER.

Alex Rogals and Miranda Simon Will co-direct the production, and Kaden Potak will serve as Stage Manager. They are joined by a talented team of designers: Lauren Serafica (Projection Design), Belle Alatorre (Sound Design), and Maria Garaicoa (Lighting Design)

My Mobster takes us back to 2003. Joy is a smart but sheltered all-American girl studying abroad in Europe. Finally free from the watchful eye of her hyper-religious mother and the painful reminders of her best friend's death, she's ready to stop living her life from the sidelines. Then, almost like magic, she meets a charming, handsome, enigmatic stranger on the streets of Venice. He says he's there 'on business' but he says a lot of things, and most of them don't make any sense. As Joy gets tangled deeper in his web of half-truths, she finds herself in a plot straight out of a romance novel- complete with mysterious criminals, late-night Eiffel Tower rendezvous, and broken hearts. Years later, Joy is ready to tell the tale in full; the good, the bad, and the 'WTF?!'. Some love stories are stranger than fiction...

Performances are November 1st at 3PM, November 5th at 9:30PM, November 8th at 7PM, November 15th at 7PM, November 19th at 9:30PM, November 21st at 3PM, and November 23rd at 7PM.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 03 Hrs 53 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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