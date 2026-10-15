THE FALCON KING Will Make World Premiere at TheatreLAB

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In the 20th century, peregrine falcons disappeared from the eastern United States and large portions of the West due in part to environmental changes and the widespread use of the pesticide DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane). Thanks to grassroots conservation efforts and the eventual restriction of DDT, peregrine falcons have made a remarkable recovery.

Inspired by the resurgence of this once-endangered bird, The Falcon King explores the environmental impact of DDT and the power of collective action to bring about change. The production features puppets crafted exclusively from found, natural, and recycled materials, reflecting the show's commitment to environmental awareness. December 3rd - 13th at TheatreLAB

Directed by Gretchen Van Lente, this World Premiere production runs December 3 - 13 at TheatreLAB in midtown Manhattan. The Falcom King was awarded a prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Workshop and Production Grant.

The Falcon King tells a tale of confusion, heartbreak, anger and action. The frogs tried to warn them, but when the birds' babies all start dying panic ensues and they don't know who's to blame or who to turn to. Will the cursed King help save them or sit idly by, watching from his castle on the hill? In a world where humans' war on insects is destroying their blood lines, the birds are hoping they can find a miracle. Will humans learn from their arrogance or damn the birds to extinction?

The recovery of the Peregrine Falcon from the brink of extinction remains to this day one of the most successful conservation efforts in history. What is most remarkable is that it was done almost entirely through grassroots efforts by people across the country. How can we ensure this never happens again? What did we learn?

All puppets in the production are made from found, natural and recycled materials. The story of the play follows the history of DDT and humans' resistance to its use paralleled with the birds' almost medieval response, a la the myth of the cursed Fisher King of Arthurian legend. The script is created from found text, including Richard Wagner's Parsifal, Rachel Carson's Silent Spring, T.S. Eliot's Wasteland, articles from 1950s Better Homes and Gardens, Fish & Wildlife reports, and much more. The reuse of materials in both the puppets and the play is a thoughtful reflection of the ecological themes of the show.

The ensemble features Hailey Bendar, Emmanuel Elpenord, Harrison Greene, AnJu Hyppolite, Paola Kipp, Daisy Martin, and Suzanne Temple.

The production/creative team includes Gretchen Van Lente (director, lead text editor, co-puppet/sound design), Curtis Flees (assistant director), Daisy Martin (assistant text editor), Sonya Sobieski (dramaturgical consultant), Taylor Harrison (co-puppet/costume/set design), Rodney Perez (lighting design), Aaron Dugan (composer/musician), Amy Carrigan (music director), and Skye Ross (stage management).

The Falcon King runs December 3 - 13 with performances Thursday - Saturday at 7pm, and Saturday - Sunday at 2pm. Running time: 80 minutes. Tickets are $28 - $40 and are available at https://theaterlabnyc.com/tlab-shares-the-falcon-king/. Performances take place at Theaterlab, 357 West 36th Street (between 8th and 9th avenues), 3rd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10018. Subways: 1, 2, 3, A, C, E to 34th Street.

Gretchen Van Lente is the Artistic Director of Drama of Works and a full-time Special Education public school theater teacher. She has been working in the field of puppetry and visual theater since 1995. Since this time, outside of the over a dozen award-winning shows she has created with DOW, she has been a freelance director, designer, and teaching artist. She was the youngest president of UNIMA-USA since Jim Henson when she served previously on the board and also served as an international councilor. She received her BFA in illustration from Parsons School of Design, her BA in theater from Eugene Lang College, an MFA in directing from Brooklyn College, and an MS in Special Education from Pace University.

Founded in 1999, Drama of Works (DOW) 'New York's tightly organized satirists' (In Pittsburgh), are known for their innovative works 'high on fantastic production value' (Village Voice) that cross the line between actors and puppeteers. They have taken their unique brand of theater to venues as diverse as New York's P.S. 122 and the International Festival of Children's Theatre in Subotica, Serbia - gaining members, fans and supporters along the way. They produce PUNCH puppet slam, run Puppet Club (a social club for neurodiverse puppet lovers), and hold workshops in their BK studio. Drama of Works are the recipients of ten Henson Foundation grants, four ART/NY grants, a Brooklyn Arts Council grant, and many others. Drama of Works has performed abroad at nine international festivals to date, crossing the globe from Canada to Indonesia. www.dramaofworks.com

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