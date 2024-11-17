MADCAPPED MYSTERIES Set for Broadway Comedy Club in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MADCAPPED MYSTERIES is the most original murder mystery show of all time because it's created on the spot by you and your guests! A professional Detective and Improv comedian leads the storytelling, and by the end of the night, everyone is a character - witness, suspect, friend, family member - and the crime and its solution are completely original. It's like being in a crime drama movie!

The show starts like a mad libs book, or the popular improv game, "call 'ems." Our professional comedian and decorated murder mystery detective leads the crowd to establish a crime. As in an improv show, we create the WHO, WHERE, and WHAT of a crime scene.

Over the course of the next 20-30 minutes, every guest becomes a character, created organically through the interactions of the MC and guests. We meet various public servants, from the Mayor to the coroner to the District Attorney, as well as the victim's friends, family, and coworkers.

Eventually, a handful of characters are named as suspects, while everyone else becomes a deputy, teaming up to interrogate these dubious characters and solve the crime.

Prizes are awarded for the best answers to WHO DID IT, HOW, WHERE, and WHY, as well as for best actor and best costume. Yes, we hope you will embrace your role in the show and perhaps even dress up and add to the fun!

Madcapped Mysteries plays Sunday, December 1, 2024 at the Broadway Comedy Club, 318 West 53rd Street (Just one block west of the Colbert Show stage door). General Admission Tickets run just $20; no additional purchase is required but food & Beverages are available for purchase starting when the doors open at 2:30pm. $60 VIP tickets include the first round from the bar and snacks.

Murder2Nite is a division of Improv Theater LLC is a one stop edutainment center for corporate team building, office / holiday parties and more. Our comedy shows and workshops deliver high impact results. Clients include Google, Mercedes Benz, META /Facebook, TikTok, JP Morgan Chase, Accenture, Morgan Stanley, Twitter, Roblox, Rimowa, EI Digital, Accenture, Datadog HQ, Milbank, BING/Microsoft, Band of America - Merrill Lynch, Home Depot, Ernst & Young, Johnson & Johnson, Louis Vuitton, Coach, UBS, BDO, AMEX, Master Card, Macy's, 360i, IBM, GM, Kraft, UNILEAVER, HBO, Prudential, Convene, Conference Board and many more...

Artistic Director, Walt Frasier has 25+ years of professional credits in comedy, Theater and music. He got his big break in TV performing comedy sketches on MTV's Stankervision, Late Nite with David Letterman, TruTV's Friends of the People, and most recently on HBO's Pause with Sam Jay. As an actor, Frasier has appeared on NBC's Blacklist, CBS's Blue Bloods, USA's Royal Pains (Filmed in Puerto Rico), Netflix's Lilyhammer (filmed in Norway) and NICK's Naked Brothers Band. In addition to 1000s of live performances around the world, Frasier has also appeared in numerous commercials, industrials, webisodes and reality TV shows. Arthur Avenue regulars may also recognize Walter, if you add a white beard and red suit, as he has been official Little Italy Santa for the past 15 years.

