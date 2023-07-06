Lone Star Theatre Returns With New Artistic Collective

Lone Star Theatre Company, which has presented 'Texas Pages on New York Stages' since 2012 is making its triumphant return post-covid shutdown with a new team at the helm. Alexandra Castro, Ollie Corchado, Lillian Andrea De León, and Maria Isabella Rojas lead the company into its newest chapter as the Artistic Collective of Lone Star Theatre, an ensemble of repertoire actors who also serve as artistic producers. Per Castro "Our stories deserve to be told. Storytelling holds the power to educate, inspire, empower, and heal our communities. If today's theatre makers won't allow us the space, we will create our own. We are the next generation of creators and we can't wait to share our stories with you."

Founded by playwright and composer David Davila, Lone Star Theatre Company, served the New York Community for nine seasons pre-pandemic. As a champion of Texas artists in New York City, Lone Star Theatre developed dozens of new plays through its Texas Reads series and concerts of music by Texas composers through its Texas Sings cabaret series. In the new era of Lone Star Theatre Company, the mission is shifting and expanding as the team aims to bring forth fresh stories across the entire Latiné diaspora, featuring all Latine casts/crew and producing art that will create more equitable opportunities for our communities. Per De León "Latiné representation is still severely lacking in our industry, and if I don't see a place for me at the table then I'll build my own damn table."

In Fall of 2019, Lone Star Theatre produced their first full length Off-Broadway production of David Davila's gay bedroom drama, Animal Husbandry, but when the pandemic hit, the show's planned extension was canceled and programming has since been put on hold. This new artistic collective seeks to build upon what Lone Star Theatre began and take it to its next exciting stage. Per Corchado "I look around my community constantly and see so much talent that the world hasn't seen, I am resolved to change that." Per Rojas "We can't wait to announce what we're cooking up. Connecting to our roots and learning our history will help empower us for the future. We want to share the Latiné diaspora. We want to showcase a variety of unexpected stories and personalities in the Latiné community. Where is the Latiné community in theater? Where are we? We're right here!"

The new artistic collective is hard at work raising funds and planning their first season back in New York. "Stay tuned," Castro added "we're bringing you Latiné excellence!" Visit their site to get involved.

Bios

Alexandra Castro (she/ella) is from San Antonio, TX and resides in Brooklyn, NY. She is of Indigenous-Mexican/Mestiza descent. Producing credits include Fat Pig (Roulette Intermedium) and Aztec Pirates, A Latinx Fantasia on National Themes: Part One and Two (Digital). She is represented by U-Shin Kim of UGA Talent.

Ollie Corchado (He/El) is a New York City based Puerto Rican actor. New York Theatre Credits include: Reservoir (Theatre East 5x5 Series); King Lear (New York Classical Theatre); Counting Pedestals (Metropolitan Playhouse); Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare Forum). Regional Credits: Sweat (Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati); Romeo and Juliet (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival); Indian Head (Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage); Peter and the Starcatcher (Milwaukee Rep. & Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park). TV/Film: The Blacklist (NBC); Bull (CBS); Blue Bloods (CBS); Bound (Paralysis Productions). He is represented by U-Shin Kim of UGA Talent.

Lillian Andrea De León (she/ella they/elle) is an actor, singer, song-writer and now producer! As a New York City based artist from Texas with Mexican roots, they are determined to pave a way and create a space for fellow Latinés to tell our stories. Best known for being a cabaret regular, Lillian has sung in venues such as Feinstein's 54 Below, Sony Hall, Laurie Beechman Theatre, City Winery, The Cutting Room, Green Room 42 and more. NY CREDITS (Michelle) Aztec Pirates Part 1 & 2 by David Davila - Playwrights Horizon. (Leonora) Promesa- Musical Theatre Factory, REGIONAL: (Nina) In The Heights - Mill Mountain Theatre, Les Miserables - Dallas Theater Center (dir. by Liesl Tommy), Creep - WaterTower Theatre, Sweeney Todd - Uptown Players. She is represented by Tiera Ashley with Firestarter Entertainment.

Maria Isabella Rojas (she/ella) was born in the Dominican Republic and raised in New York. She attended University of San Francisco, receiving a B.A. in Performing Arts and Social Justice. She is also a graduate of the Atlantic Theatre Company's Full-Time Acting Conservatory. She's been a company member of Flying H Theater in Ventura, CA where she was Veronica in The Motherfucker with the Hat and Emilia in Honky. Other theater credits include Good People (Kate), Death of a Salesman (Letta) at Santa Paula Theater, zounds! (Aphrodite) at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Film and television credits include Kodak Shirley (The Hive Provo Film Festival winner Best Actress in a Drama), Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon and Saturday Night Live. Maria also co-founded a film production company called Marlex Films and is in the preproduction phase of upcoming shorts.You can also hear her on the latest Spotify Podcast episode of Parasomnia. She is represented by Annette Alvarez at Multi-Ethnic Talent.