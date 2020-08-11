Live Theatre Returns To New York City With Outdoor Experience MASKS AND MUSICALS

Shows begin August 27, 2020 at Q.E.D. Astoria.

As Broadway and Off-Broadway venues remain closed, Thrapp Theatrics is trailblazing the way for the theatre community to open up with "Masks & Musicals."

The OUTDOOR and socially distanced event is the most innovative Broadway-related experience since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Attendees can sing one Broadway song with a live pianist. Everyone will wear masks, gloves (when singing) and there will be a 10ft by 10ft clear sneeze guard barrier between the singers and audience.

Executive produced by Emmy winner Jacklyn Thrapp (Producer/Playwright for "Good Morning New York: A New Musical" & "Park For Your Problems.") with music director Rose Van Dyne.

SAFETY:

The audience must wear masks, sign a liability waiver & stay socially distanced upon arrival. The singer must wear a mask (we're providing free branded "Masks & Musicals" masks for the first two nights) and gloves (they will provide). There will be a 10ft by 10ft clear barrier between the singer and audience. Their host will wipe down the mic between performances along with a series of other safety measures.

They will provide a list of pre-selected songs at JacklynThrapp.com. If you'd like a different song they DO take requests in advance. Please email your advance song requests to thrapptheatrics@gmail.com at least three days before the show.

TICKETS:

Shows begin August 27, 2020 at Q.E.D. Astoria (27-16 23rd Ave, Queens, NY 11105). Tickets range from $20-64 bucks. Strictly limited seating! Click here for tickets or go to QEDAstoria.com.

