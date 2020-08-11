Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live Theatre Returns To New York City With Outdoor Experience MASKS AND MUSICALS

Shows begin August 27, 2020 at Q.E.D. Astoria.

Aug. 11, 2020  

Live Theatre Returns To New York City With Outdoor Experience MASKS AND MUSICALSAs Broadway and Off-Broadway venues remain closed, Thrapp Theatrics is trailblazing the way for the theatre community to open up with "Masks & Musicals."

The OUTDOOR and socially distanced event is the most innovative Broadway-related experience since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Attendees can sing one Broadway song with a live pianist. Everyone will wear masks, gloves (when singing) and there will be a 10ft by 10ft clear sneeze guard barrier between the singers and audience.

Executive produced by Emmy winner Jacklyn Thrapp (Producer/Playwright for "Good Morning New York: A New Musical" & "Park For Your Problems.") with music director Rose Van Dyne.

SAFETY:

The audience must wear masks, sign a liability waiver & stay socially distanced upon arrival. The singer must wear a mask (we're providing free branded "Masks & Musicals" masks for the first two nights) and gloves (they will provide). There will be a 10ft by 10ft clear barrier between the singer and audience. Their host will wipe down the mic between performances along with a series of other safety measures.

They will provide a list of pre-selected songs at JacklynThrapp.com. If you'd like a different song they DO take requests in advance. Please email your advance song requests to thrapptheatrics@gmail.com at least three days before the show.

TICKETS:

Shows begin August 27, 2020 at Q.E.D. Astoria (27-16 23rd Ave, Queens, NY 11105). Tickets range from $20-64 bucks. Strictly limited seating! Click here for tickets or go to QEDAstoria.com.


