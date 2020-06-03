Lewis J. Stadlen and Guest Critics Join 16th ANNUAL TOTALTHEATER

This Saturday morning, June 6, two-time Tony-nominated actor Lewis J. Stadlen ("The Producers," the original "Sunshine Boys"), will be a special guest on the 16th Annual TotalTheater Broadway Show. The videocast will air live, 9am-noon(Eastern) on Facebook (facebook.com/davesgoneby).

Also guesting on the program will be veteran theater critics Joe Dziemianowicz ("New York Theatre Guide"), Leslie (Hoban) Blake & Charles Gross ("Two on the Aisle"), Eva Heinemann ("Hi! Drama"), Brian Scott Lipton ("BroadwayStars"), Ed Rubin ("Artes"), David Sheward ("TheaterLife"), and Zachary Stewart ("TheaterMania").

Plus a 2019-20 Broadway Season Timeline, trivia questions from host Dave Lefkowitz, and a special theatrical blessing from playwright and actor Rabbi Sol Solomon ("Shalom Dammit!").

Says Dave about this week's special episode of Dave's Gone By: "To quote `Avenue Q': `Everything in life is only for now.' But theater is forever! Join us for our annual celebration of Broadway-its people, its best, its legacy."

Dave's Gone By streams live on Facebook on Saturdays, 9am-noon(Eastern) at http://www.facebook.com/davesgoneby. Hundreds of archived episodes and interviews may be viewed at the show's official website, DavesGoneBy.com.

Now in its 17th year, Dave's Gone By mixes comedy and culture in a one-of-a-kind way. Weekly segments include "Inside Broadway," "Greeley Crimes & Old Times," "The Wretched Pun of Destiny," and "The Colorado Limerick of the Damned." Host Dave Lefkowitz is an award-winning playwright (The Miracle of Long Johns) and arts journalist (TotalTheater.com, Performing Arts Insider).

Rabbi Sol Solomon, founder and spiritual leader of Great Neck's Temple Sons of Bitches, starred in "Shalom, Dammit!" on stages in NYC and Colorado and also created the Long Island cable TV program, "Shalom, Dammit! Rabbi Sol Solomon's Peace, Love, and Acid-Reflux Hour." *

