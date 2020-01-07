Laurissa 'Lala' Romain to Originate the Role of Melanie Quirke in the Irish Dark Comedy THE 8TH

Laurissa "Lala" Romain, will originate the role of Melanie Quirke, in Sean Sugrue's dark comedy, "The 8th" that opens tonight to a sold out audience and runs through January 18, 2020 at The Secret Theatre.

Laurissa Romain, aka Lala, is an actor, singer, songwriter, model and native New Yorker, who was raised in Hell's Kitchen. She has been working as an actor since she was a young child, appearing as "Ngana" on Broadway in Lincoln Center's revival of Rogers and Hamerstein's, "South Pacific".

Her most recent film work includes, Spike Lee's "Son of the South", "Kurt" and "You Were Always", Written and Directed by Peter Westervelt.

Lala played Rosario Dawson's daughter, Grace, in Chris Rock's film, "Top Five" and on the television series, as Mya, in "Are We There Yet?" Directed by Alfonso Riberio.

She also perfomed in the new musical, "Oswald".

"The 8th" Synopsis: A year after the death of their father, Saoirse and Tomas return home for his one-year anniversary mass. The family still deep in grief continue to argue over the suspicious manner in how Dennis died. While tensions rise inside the house, outside the people of Ireland are equally divided as they prepare to vote on whether to repeal the eighth amendment and legalize abortion in the most contentious social issue Ireland has seen since its independence.

"The 8th" stars Julia Nightingale*, Una Clancy*, Katherine O'Sullivan*, John Warren, Phil Burke*, Shane McNaughton, Laurissa "Lala" Romain* and Gerard McNamee *Appearing through the courtesy of the actor's equity association

"The 8th" is Presented by: Locked in the Attic Productions and Five Ohm Productions and is

Directed and Written by: Seanie Sugrue ,Produced by: Seanie Sugrue, Patrick Scherrer and Amanda Martin and Costumes by Ashton Clay.

Play Dates:

01/07 @ 8pm, (Sold Out)

01/08 @ 8pm,

01/09 @ 8pm,

01/10 @ 8pm,

01/11 @ 2pm and 8pm,

01/12 @ 2pm,

01/14 @ 8pm,

01/15 @ 8pm,

01/16 @ 8pm,

01/17 @ 8pm,

01/18 @ 2pm and 8pm

Location: The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23rd Street, Long Island City, NY 11101 www.secrettheatre.com, 718.392.0722

Tickets: $20 Online and at Box Office

*Not Advised for Children under the age of 15

Tickets: https://www.origintheatre.org/events/the-8th/





