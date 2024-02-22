Lauren Gunderson's THE REVOLUTIONISTS Closes Titan's 23/24 Season

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Lauren Gunderson’s critically acclaimed play THE REVOLUTIONISTS, at its home at the Queens Theatre. This highly anticipated production will close Titan’s critically acclaimed 23/24 season. Their first fully staged season since the pandemic.

Performances begin Friday, March 15th and continue through Sunday, March 24th.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS is a brutal comedic quartet about four very real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror (1793-1794). In this feisty feminist comedy playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, lose their heads and try to beat back the extremist insanity in the Paris of 1793. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, feminism and terrorism, art and how we actually go about changing the world.

“Our production of THE REVOLUTIONISTS pairs two Titan favorites veterans members with two newcomers to the Titan stage,” said director Annalisa Loeffler, “this tremendous play delivers a joyous, raucous, and heartfelt exploration of women’s roles in society as well as in each other’s lives… which are strangely unchanged (other than perhaps fashions) in the 200+ years since the French Revolution.”

The production features a powerhouse cast, which includes Wesley Cady, Cecily Lyn, Tess Riley and Alyssa Van Gorder.

Annalisa Loeffler will Direct the production, with Scenic Design by Kyle Higgins, Costume Design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, Lighting Design by Juniper Stuart and Sound Design by Luke Santy. Simran Pal Kaur will be the Production Stage Manager.

Tickets ($25) are available online at www.titantheatrenyc.com or by calling the Queens Theatre Box Office at 718-760-0064. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Queens Theatre Box Office, Tuesday through Friday 12pm to 6pm, and two hours before showtimes on weekends.