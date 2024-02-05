La MaMa Presents The World Premiere Of METCH= MUSIC, EXHIBITION, TEXTS, AND CHOREOGRAPHY, February 15–25

Internationally renowned artist Ivo Dimchev, known for his radically imaginative performances, brings his latest solo work, METCH = Music, Exhibition, Texts, and Choreography to The Club at La MaMa. Performances will take place February 15-25, 2024 (Thursday- Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 4pm)

Recently, The New York Times wrote, “Dimchev elicits a rare kind of trust as he cultivates a close-knit community with audiences. “After his successful premiere of In Hell with Jesus/ Top 40 November 2023, Ivo Dimchev continues his exploration with audience engaged works in the second phase of his residency at La MaMa.

In his new work Ivo revisits former theatrical texts, songs and visual art exploring and searching for new ways of interplaying with the audience and his main areas of artistic interest: METCH = Music, Exhibition, Texts, and Choreography.

“METCH is a concert, an exhibition, an auction, a dance, an excessive production of paintings, obsessive dialogs with my audience, and of course, METCH is about my music and the songs that so many people come for. For better or for worse, those attending will experience and some perhaps will clash with my very complex and unpredictable relationship to theater and contemporary art. La MaMa is a legendary place for experimentation and a very safe place to feel unsafe. So, I'm happy and honored to bring METCH to life here at La MaMa.” ~ I.D.

Tickets for METCH are $30 (general), $25 (students/seniors). The first 10 tickets are $10 (limit two per person). Ticket prices are inclusive of all fees. Tickets are available at Click Here

Please note: The show contains nudity and adult imagery and is for adults only. All audience members must be 18 years or older with proof of age required.

The Club at La MaMa is located at 74 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003 (between Bowery and Second Avenue).

Ivo Dimchev is a theater maker, choreographer, visual artist, singer songwriter, and queer activist from Bulgaria. His work is an extreme and colorful mix of performance art, dance, theater, music, painting, and photography. He is the author of more than 40 stage performances and has received numerous international awards for dance and theater. Most of his stage performances are included in his book Stage Works 2002-2016. He has also written more than 100 original songs all included in his Songbook. His work has been presented throughout Europe, South America, North America, and Asia.

During the Covid pandemic Dimchev performed more than 400 private concerts in people's homes in Bulgaria, Istanbul, New York, and Los Angeles. The New Yorker magazine covered these performances in a profile on Dimchev “The Extravagant Exuberance of Ivo Dimchev.”

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's 62nd "Radical Access" Season comes on the heels of our 61st season when we re-opened our newly-renovated, original theater at 74 E. 4th St. The building's $24 million makeover provides the return of the fully accessible Club, a new Community Arts Space for neighboring groups in the East Village, and an expanded public lobby and galleries. Our "Radical Access" initiative builds an infrastructure of opportunity that supports new ways of connecting us to people and communities around the world, expanding our means of connectivity and providing space where artists and digital tools converge from multiple points of entry.

La MaMa has been honored with 30+ Obie Awards, dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie Awards, Villager Awards, the 2018 Regional Theatre Tony Award, and most recently a 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Special Citation. We are a creative home to artists and resident companies from around the world, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Bette Midler, Ed Bullins, Ping Chong, Jackie Curtis, André De Shields, Adrienne Kennedy, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Playhouse of the Ridiculous, Tom Eyen, Pan Asian Rep, Spiderwoman Theater, Tadeusz Kantor, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Mabou Mines, Meredith Monk, Peter Brook, David and Amy Sedaris, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Tom O'Horgan, Andrei Serban, Liz Swados, and Andy Warhol. La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work from all nations, cultures, races and identities remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961.