La MaMa in Association with the Obie award-winning Theatre Three Collaborative Presents OTHER THAN WE

La MaMa in Association with the Obie award-winning Theatre Three Collaborative presents the new cli-fi eco-feminist fable OTHER THAN WE, written and directed by Karen Malpede. Other Than We will play a two-week limited engagement at The Downstairs at La MaMa (66 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003). Performances begin Thursday, November 21st and continue through Sunday, December 1st, 2019. Opening Night is Saturday, Nov 23rd at 7:00pm.

A Cli-fi fable with music that moves from a dystopian reality to astonishing hope. Other Than We is a futurist adventure in which four scientists risk their lives to create new life on earth. Two women lovers, an obstetrician and a neuroscientist, concoct a daring plan with a refugee physician from Africa, and kidnap an elderly inquist to assist.

Other Than We is an ecofeminist fable that weaves a daring response to the climate crisis.

With scenic design by Obie award-winner Donald Eastman, costume design by Excellence in Theater Tony Award winner Sally Ann Parsons, lighting design by Bessie award-winner Tony Giovannetti, sound and music design by Arthur Rosen, and movement by Beth Graczyk. The production stage manager is Alex Williamson, and Carisa Kelly is the associate costume designer.

Tickets are $25 ($20 Students) and are now available online at http://lamama.org/other-than-we/ or by calling 212-352-3101. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the venue 30 minutes prior to show time.

Running Time: One hour and 45 minutes with no intermission

Website: www.theaterthreecollaborative.org/other-than-we or http://lamama.org/other-than-we/





