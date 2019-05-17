La MaMa Presents American Premiere Of BACH&BLEACH By Dutch Violist Esther Apituley

La MaMa presents Bach & Bleach, an original music-theatre production by Netherlands-based violist Esther Apituley. The work, presented in a new production directed by Erwin Maas, will be seen for the first time in English and is set to a text by Ko van den Bosch. Bach and Bleach will be seen in its American premiere and takes place at La MaMa Experimental Theatre located at 66 East 4th Street. Bach & Bleach, with a running time of 80 minutes, is an ode to the power of the imagination and to the power of Bach. The work has been seen to rave reviews for more than 50 performances in both the Netherlands and in Spain.

The show begins with the unexpected meeting between a violist and a cleaning lady who accidentally meet at curtain time on stage. Each is unwilling to stop what they are doing. The musician wants to start the concert and the cleaning lady refuses to stop her work. Bach's Chaconne begins and its emotional and profound sound deeply touches the cleaning lady who is mopping. The music unlocks her imagination helping her to realize that she is more than what she believes herself to be.

The performers include Esther Apituley, violist, and the British-actress Jenny Sterlin as the cleaning lady. They are joined by eight musicians and a choir, all listed at the end of this press release.

Bach & Bleach takes place June 5 - 9, 2019, Wednesday - Saturday at 8pm, with a Saturday 1pm and Sunday 5pm matinee included. It takes place at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Cub located at 66 East 4th Street, Downstairs. The Saturday/Sunday matinees are presented especially for families. Tickets, priced at $26; $21Student/Seniors [includes a $1 Facility Fee], are available at www.lamama.org.

The Downstairs @ La MaMa is located at 66 East 4th Street, on the south side of East 4th Street, between Bowery and Second Avenue. Transportation: F Train to Second Ave; R Trains to 8th Street; 6 Train to Astor Place.

Esther Apituley is acclaimed for her music-theatre concerts that bring the works of the great composers, combined with other disciplines that employ her innovative and dramatic themes, to the general public in a more intimate, relaxed and playful setting. Esther Apituley states, Everything is made up of music; everything you can comprehend, everything you may desire, and everything you cannot stand.

Bach & Bleach is a co-production between Amsterdam and New York. Sponsors include the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, The Netherland American Foundation and Fonds Podiumkunsten.





