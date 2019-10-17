La MaMa Gala To Honor Philip Glass, Dr. Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, And Sam Rudy

La MaMa announced today their 2019 Gala celebrating Ellen Stewart's Centennial. The evening will honor National Medal of Arts winner Philip Glass for his outstanding work as a composer and significant influence on musical composition; preservationist, historian, and author Dr. Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel for her arts advocacy, civic activism, and service to New York City, New York State, and our Nation; and press agent Sam Rudy for his longtime commitment to La MaMa and contributions to the American theatre. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 6:00 pm at LaMaMa Experimental Theatre Club (66 East 4th Street, 2nd Floor).

November 7, 2019 marks the birth centennial of Ellen Stewart, the founder of La MaMa. She dedicated her life to supporting artists and advancing cultural dialogue. Ellen created a space founded on artistic freedom where those who struggled to be heard could have a place to call home. Provided with the resources to achieve their fullest potential, La MaMa artists propelled the Off-Off-Broadway and experimental theatre movements. Ellen's legacy of supporting artists can be seen today on and off Broadway, in film, television, and many other artistic mediums. Proceeds from the gala support the 58th Season, which celebrates Ellen's legacy with special events and productions that present emerging artists alongside established artists who stand as testaments to her vision.

The evening will feature performances from Laurie Anderson and Philip Glass (an original collaboration for Ellen's centennial), Stefanie Batten Bland, Heather Christian (an original piece created for Ellen's centennial), an excerpt from DISCONNECTED, a new media project by CultureHub (original music by Woody Pak, media design by Sang Min Chae) performed by Starr Busby, and an excerpt from Elizabeth Swados' La MaMa Cantata.

The 2019 Honorary Chair is Bill Pullman and the 2019 Gala Chairs are Donald A. Capaccoa and Tommie L. Pegues.

For tickets and information visit: www.lamama.org/gala

La MaMa's 58th season features more than twenty world and US premieres, and dozens of artists, playwrights, choreographers, directors, award-winning theater companies and composers. includes, Estelle Parsons, Germaine Acogny, Evan Yionoulis, Theodora Skipitares, Anne Bogart, Charlotte Brathwaite and many more.

In celebration of Ellen Stewart's centennial, early La MaMa artists Philip Glass, JoAnne Akalaitis and Andrei Serban return this season. Philip Glass brings his Days and Nights Festival to the Ellen Stewart Theatre in November 2019, including performances of plays by Maria Irene Fornés directed by JoAnne Akalaitis with music by Philip Glass and culminating in a one-night only concert performance by the National Medal of Honor winner. In December 2019, Andrei Serban will direct a new production of The Trojan Women, his groundbreaking 1974 success with the late Elizabeth Swadows. This new production will be performed with members of The Great Jones Rep and an international cast. Other celebrations of Ellen Stewart will be scheduled throughout the season.

La MaMa offers Seasonal Memberships starting at $58 allowing members to access $10 tickets to all shows during the 2019-2020 season along with other Membership benefits.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You