LISTEN: Rachel Bay Jones, Marja Harmon, Morgan Anita Wood and Jamie Greenberg Join LEADING LADY FITNESS PODCAST

Fitness expert Steph Wilberding and award-winning producer Katie Rosin, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have announced the new health and wellness podcast, Leading Lady Fitness Podcast. Hosted by Steph, the podcast welcomes Tony Award-winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Marja Harmon (SF Hamilton) & Morgan Anita Wood (LA Hamilton), celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg (JamieMakeup) in the first three episodes to discuss each individual's storied journey on the road to self-care. The episodes will be available July 19, 2021 exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

Self-care, fitness, and healthy eating are a journey. For Steph Wilberding, owner of Leading Lady Fitness in Los Angeles, the path hasn't always been easy. In her new podcast, Steph and her guests from the entertainment and fitness community dig deep into their own relationships with food, fitness, and body image. Much like the non-judgemental gym environment that Steph has created, the LLF podcast provides a safe space to discuss the journey of self, as it pertains to self-care and holistic wellness.