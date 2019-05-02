Krysta Rodriguez Hosts Master Class with Actor Therapy

The Actor Therapy Master Series allows up-and-coming performers to see an interview, master class, and open Q&A with their favorite artists. Our next master teaching artist will be Krysta Rodriguez, produced by Tony-Award Winner Lindsay Mendez and World-Renowned Composer Ryan Scott Oliver; hosted by Actor Therapy's Director of Events Mathieu Whitman.

Previous Actor Therapy Master Classes have been taught by The Cher Show's Michael Berresse, The Devil Wears Prada's Shaina Taub, Carousel's Alexander Gemignani, Be More Chill's George Salazar, and The Phantom of the Opera's Jay Armstrong Johnson.

Registration in the class is $45, and includes class attendance but does not guarantee a chance to sing. Performers selected to sing for and receive feedback from the guest artist will be selected at random, and an accompanist will be provided. There will be a brief interview at the top of the class and an open Q & A at the end.

The master class will be held at Pearl Studios, 500 8th Avenue in New York City, from 8-10pm. The studio number will be sent to all registered attendees.

Note: anyone aged 14 and up may attend the master class, but only actors 18 and up will be considered to sing. Please note that adult language may be used in a safe, respectful environment.

To register, go to www.actortherapynyc.com/atms

Krysta Rodriguez has been a mainstay on both stage and screen. She made her Off-Broadway debut in Theresa Rebeck's What We're Up Against for the Women's Project and was most recently seen on the small screen co-starring with John Lithgow on the NBC series "Trial & Error". On television, Rodriguez is best known from her scene-stealing turn on the second season of NBC's "Smash" as fan-favorite 'Ana Vargas'. Other television credits include recurring roles on "Quantico," "Chasing Life," and guest starring roles on "Younger," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Gossip Girl" On Broadway, Rodriguez was in the critically acclaimed revival of Spring Awakening and headlined the original Broadway cast of First Date opposite Zachary Levi. Her extensive Broadway credits include original companies of The Addams Family, In the Heights, Spring Awakening, Good Vibrations, and A Chorus Line (Revival). She later got to perform the role of Diana in A Chorus Line at the famed Hollywood Bowl to much critical acclaim. Next, you can catch Rodriguez on the new Netflix series "Daybreak" to premiere in Fall 2019.

Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (2018 Tony Award Winner, Drama Desk Award Winner, and Outer Critics' Circle Award Winner for her role as Carrie Pipperidge in the 2018 revival of Carousel; Joshua Harmon's Significant Other; Elphaba in Wicked; Dogfight; Godspell) and award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (Three Points of Contact; 35mm; We Foxes; Jasper in Deadland; Darling) present ACTOR THERAPY, a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today. The "therapy" part of ACTOR THERAPY refers to working on the actor inside. What is keeping you from going on auditions? >From updating your headshot/resume? Why are callbacks getting fewer and far between? Do you lack motivation to be productive during the day? Do your poor skills with money force you to take survival jobs that are killing your will to audition? These questions and more are the topics of every ACTOR THERAPY class.





