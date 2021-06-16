Kingdommtc.com Launches New Series HOLINESS

Kingdommtc.com has announced its new drama series, HOLINESS.

Set in New York City post pandemic in the year of 2022, takes audiences inside the luxurious and spiritual world of Joseph, a black bank owning mogul, who navigates massive success in the midst of several temptations.

The series is adapted from the stage play that went straight to order for a drama series. The series will stream on a upcoming new streaming app, Sable network T.V via Amazon Firestick and Roku. Join the official launch celebration, Sunday August 1st 2021.

The formal event features live drama and music performances, catered three course dinner.

HOLINESS features top model and actor Kevin Wallace as Joseph with Chantia Bailey, Debbie Fletcher, Jonathan Coleman, Jr., Sharnelle Bernard, Ashley Holmes and more. Created and Directed by Nickolas The III.

Taking place Sunday August 1st, 2021, 5pm-8pm at 353 Studios, 353 W. 48th St 2nd Floor, NY NY. R.S.V.P your attendance at kingdommtc@gmail.com. $25 Suggested Donation via Cash App $Kingdommtc or Kingdommtc.com.