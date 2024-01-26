Kingdom Theatre to Celebrate 4th Anniversary With GOODNIGHT-LOVING TRAIL Reading & More

Kingdom Theatre invites all to celebrate with them for their 4th anniversary celebration. Taking place during Black History Month, this thriving new theatre company happens to be lead by an Artistic Director of Color. Kingdom Theatre recently produced its first playwrights festival last year. They will continue presenting diverse new works from various playwrights.

Join them in two celebrations, Saturday February 3rd 2024 1pm will feature a live Staged Reading of "Goodnight-Loving Trail" a play in 1 Act by Kingdom Theatre's guest Resident playwright, John Bray. Featuring cast, Jalen Baylock and Michelle Gracie, plus special special musical guests Stephen Cornine and Dr. Sue Horowitz. The closing anniversary celebration ends with catered food and live entertainment Saturday February 24th 1pm-4pm . February 24th features a variety of entertainment, Staged Reading and Live Drama Scene from "Parklawn" a new work in progress by Award winning Actress/Playwright Carol Carter, Directed by Nickolas The III. Features a stellar cast, Jennifer Luv Bonaparte, Heidy Z, David Blyd, Jason Nkosi Watt, Valerie Donaldson, Peter Kingsley Kingsley, and Khial aWatson, Narrated by Roseanne Ludwigsoon.

The event hosted by Actress/Singer Harmony Bartz also features musical guests, and promo performances of a new work in progress "False Lips " based on the book Written by Keith Parker. Reservations for the closing anniversary is $20 per person via Zelle 347 843 9932 or Cash app $royalkingdommtc or Google pay 347 843 9932. Reserve at kingdommtc@gmail.com 347 843 9932. Both celebration events will be held at the Wadleigh Secondary school of Visual and the Performing Arts 215 W. 114th Street Harlem NYC. For more informationn on Kingdom theater visit, Click Here