Kingdom Theatre Announces 5th Anniversary Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kingdom Theatre will host a 5th Anniversary celebration on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025 from 1-4 pm at the Wadleigh School For The Visual and Performing Arts (215 W. 114th Street, Harlem, NYC).

The company is celebrating 5 years of producing diverse dramas and musicals from various playwrights. The celebration features the New York premiere of, "The Eli" written and directed by William P. Duffy. The cast features actors Jody Bardin and Shawn Myles.

The celebration will also feature the revival of the drama musical, "The Kingdom Monologues".

Written and directed by Artistic Director, Nickolas The III. The Kingdom Monologues is about power couple lawyers Adam and Eve who face trouble in paradise, inspired by the biblical story of Adam and Eve.

Featuring Kenneth Michael, Jennifer Luv Bonaparte, Kimberly Ingram and Melinda Pèrez.

The celebration will be hosted by Kingdom Theater's Associate Directors, C. Kelly Wright, Harmony Bartz and Robert Kay. The Mistress of Ceremonies will be actress, Heidy Z.

Reservations include live entertainment and brunch. Reservations are currently available for $50, after January 20th 2025 reservations can be made for $60. Reserve tickets at, KINGDOMMTC.COM.

Comments