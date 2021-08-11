Kervigo Ensemble Theater Presents New York Premiere Reading Of WATCH ME

Kervigo Ensemble Theater will present the New York premiere reading of Watch Me by Caky Winsett August 30 both in-person and streamed.

Watch Me follows Max, Claire, and Tony as they are being watched and listened to at all times...they always have been. They do what they're told because they know they will be punished otherwise. But when a new boy appears in their facility, everything they know to be true is called into question.

Please note content warnings: Brief mention of murder / forced suicide, homophobia. Please take care when listening or watching.

Directed by Chris Jackson, Watch Me features Jeff Athey, Elizabeth Bove, Jack Gereski, Zak Ma, and Victoria Villier. Performance will be August 30 at 7pm EST. Run time is approximately 90 minutes.

Watch Me will be presented in-person at Ripley-Grier Studios (305 West 38th Street New York, NY 10018) with options to livestream on August 30 and to "Stream at Leisure" until September 3. In-person tickets are limited and available to those who are fully vaccinated and will be asked to show proof of vaccination and sign a waiver prior to the performance.

All tickets are available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kervigo-ensemble-theater-presents-watch-me-tickets-166524751013

Based on Kervigo's mission that anyone and everyone should experience theater, tickets will be pay what you can, and all ticket proceeds will go directly to the Artists involved in the 2021-22 season.

Kervigo Ensemble Theater was founded in December 2019 by Jac Ford and Glenn Girón with collaboration, equity, and sustainability as its backbone. The company cultivates new and reimagined works, through a collaborative ensemble, in order to champion today's artists and make theater accessible to all. For more information including ticket information, please visit: kervigoensemble.org.