Katia Mendoza Joins Producing Team at Face to Face Films

Ms. Mendoza's future producing credits with the company include the 2024 mainstage production of "Duality" under the company's banner, and more.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

FANCY MAIDS to Return to the Stage in New Production at Walkerspace Photo 1 FANCY MAIDS to Return to the Stage in New Production at Walkerspace
Gi60: International One Minute Theatre Festival: Live US Comes to The Tank Photo 2 Gi60: International One Minute Theatre Festival: Live US Comes to The Tank
Lone Star Theatre Returns With New Artistic Collective Photo 3 Lone Star Theatre Returns With New Artistic Collective
Lincoln Center Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop in August Photo 4 Lincoln Center Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop in August

Katia Mendoza Joins Producing Team at Face to Face Films

Katia Mendoza, soon to be starring as Lyndsy Elle Cooper in the Face to Face Films upcoming world premiere of Shadows, has joined the producing team at Face to Face Films.

Ms. Mendoza is also a producer on Shadows, along with Anthony M. Laura, the Artistic Director of the company, Kristen Seavey and Templar Grace Wright.

Ms. Mendoza said "I'm absolutely thrilled to join the amazing team of producers in the Face to Face Films company. Working alongside Anthony as a producer on Shadows has been such a great collaborative and learning experience. I'm honored to be a part of future projects in this new role, really combining the creative and business sides of this industry in a gratifying way!"

Mr. Laura said "Katia's input as a producer has been invaluable. Her ability to balance both sides while offering such insight to effectively bring a story to life is a gift to have on our team. I look forward to all the work we do together and having her original vision as a part of it."

Ms. Mendoza's future producing credits with the company include the 2024 mainstage production of "Duality" under the company's banner, as well as a web series she will also star in entitled "Alternate Faces."

For more information visit: www.facetofacefilms.net



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
The American Theatre of Actors to Present Anne L. Thomspon- Scretchings RESURRECTION for L Photo
The American Theatre of Actors to Present Anne L. Thomspon- Scretching's RESURRECTION for Limited Run

The American Theatre of Actors in association with Shining Star Productions will present a revival of the Anne L. Thomspon-Scretching play, RESURRECTION.

2
AS YOU WILL Brings an Original Shakespeare Performance to UNDER St. Marks Photo
AS YOU WILL Brings an Original Shakespeare Performance to UNDER St. Marks

As You Will will present an unscripted original Shakespeare performance written by the elegant minds of the cast and directed by their fleeting whims during the performance.

3
OBSESSED, A Play About Celebrity Worship Culture, to be Presented At Soho Playhouse Photo
OBSESSED, A Play About Celebrity Worship Culture, to be Presented At Soho Playhouse

Hope Cassandra's Obsessed will open on July 23rd at Soho Playhouse.

4
Nile Harris THIS HOUSE IS NOT A HOME to be Presented at Abrons Arts Center This Weekend Photo
Nile Harris' THIS HOUSE IS NOT A HOME to be Presented at Abrons Arts Center This Weekend

Abrons Arts Center and Ping Chong and Company will present Nile Harris: this house is not a home July 14-16, 8pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Regarding the Disappearance of Amy
Peter Jay Sharp Theater on W 42nd Street (7/27-7/29)Tracker VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shaw's Candida
Gingold Theatrical Group (7/25-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PARADE
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (2/21-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eros and Co.
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (3/19-3/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Handel’s Messiah
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (12/18-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ailey Moves New York
Alvin Ailey Dance Theater (7/31-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Scope of William Jennings Bryan
Chain Theatre (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NYFOS Next Festival
Rubin Museum of Art (10/15-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stabat Mater
St. Ignatius of Antioch (3/08-3/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Satin Takes Manhattan
Chelsea Table and Stage (7/29-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You