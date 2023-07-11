Katia Mendoza Joins Producing Team at Face to Face Films

Katia Mendoza, soon to be starring as Lyndsy Elle Cooper in the Face to Face Films upcoming world premiere of Shadows, has joined the producing team at Face to Face Films.

Ms. Mendoza is also a producer on Shadows, along with Anthony M. Laura, the Artistic Director of the company, Kristen Seavey and Templar Grace Wright.

Ms. Mendoza said "I'm absolutely thrilled to join the amazing team of producers in the Face to Face Films company. Working alongside Anthony as a producer on Shadows has been such a great collaborative and learning experience. I'm honored to be a part of future projects in this new role, really combining the creative and business sides of this industry in a gratifying way!"

Mr. Laura said "Katia's input as a producer has been invaluable. Her ability to balance both sides while offering such insight to effectively bring a story to life is a gift to have on our team. I look forward to all the work we do together and having her original vision as a part of it."

Ms. Mendoza's future producing credits with the company include the 2024 mainstage production of "Duality" under the company's banner, as well as a web series she will also star in entitled "Alternate Faces."

For more information visit: www.facetofacefilms.net