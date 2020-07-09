Kafka's LETTER TO MY FATHER to Stream July 15

Franz Kafka's LETTER TO MY FATHER. Live Streaming July 15th, 7 PM on Facebook: www.bit.ly/kafkaletter.

Nearly five years before his death, Franz Kafka composed a typewritten 45 page letter to his emotionally abusive father, Hermann, in an attempt to reconcile their complex and difficult relationship. In this live stream event, Larry Cedar presents his modern adaptation of the letter based on a new translation by Howard Colyer and directed by Pamela Cedar.

The piece, originally set to premiere onstage earlier this year at the Avery Schreiber Theater in North Hollywood, was re-imagined as a film production when the current pandemic forced the closure of all Los Angeles theaters in March. Roughly rendered, shot on a shoestring budget, but inspired by a deep love of the material, the result is truly Kafkaesque in depth, difficulty, and emotional punch..



For more event information go to: www.bit.ly/KafkaLiveStream

Larry Cedar has adapted and starred in two previous one-man literary stage productions; ORWELLIAN (based on the works of George Orwell), and NOTES FROM THE UNDERGROUND (by Fyodor Dostoevsky), both directed by Pamela Cedar and winners for Best Solo Performance and Best Director at the NoHo Fringe Festival.

