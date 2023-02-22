Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Judy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This March

The show runs from 1 – 12 March at La Mama HQ.

Feb. 22, 2023  
Judy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This March

In a unique and vibrant debut work, Judy Dalziel's "Radioactive Cockroach" navigates the maelstrom that engulfs people when truth-telling collides with formal processes and poses the question "in this travesty of a circus - who is the ultimate ringmaster?". Emboldened by the #MeToo movement, Wendy calls out the priest who assaulted her youthful self, and the institution that shielded him.

"Radioactive Cockroach just insisted on being written," says Dalziel, "and the expressive creativity was enormously healing for me. I wanted to present a tribute to tenderness and have embodied many aspects of many people in the characters of Wendy and Richard. She's the Survivor, and he's her Imaginary friend - so they are really all part of the one universal experience."

With a lifelong background in the arts, Dalziel was highly motivated to bring her work to life as an accessible, entertaining, and honest theatrical experience. In creating "Radioactive Cockroach" Dalziel collaborated with dramaturge Glynis Angell and consulted with legal and psychological experts in the field. The result is a play that is a dynamic and energetic theatrical tour de force. Dalziel exploits the surreal potential of the 'one-woman circus show' trope with deft artistry, liberating the story from the confines of its painful narrative. A brutal cross-examination becomes a killer comedy stand-up routine, and two clowning stagehands emerge as a wellspring of spiritual support.

Stories of assault are held deep in survivors' bodies and choreographer AYA Taur and circus consultant Nina Robertson worked closely with Dalziel to create a physical work embodying cathartic energy. This is combined with original music, artwork, and animation to hold the audience safely in moments of profound and tender beauty. Marg Dobson brings a wealth of experience to the role of Wendy and guides the audience through the emotional and legal rollercoaster with authenticity and clarity. Bailey Griffiths plays Wendy's imaginary friend Richard, who is also her alter-ego, and faithful companion. Griffiths' training in musical theatre and dance is an undoubted asset. AYA Taur brings their New York based training in physical theatre to create the nuanced presence of one of the silent characters C1, as an angelic stagehand. Federation University graduate Jackson Cross completes the ensemble as C2.

"I've respected and admired Liz Jones [co-CEO and Artistic Director, La Mama] from afar forever," said Dalziel, "and having her in my corner affirming my vision has been huge. Also, the energising delight of working with this team of young creatives can't be overstated!"

"Radioactive Cockroach" explores the troubled area of sexual assault and power with wit, gusto, and poetic beauty, making it a uniquely original and engaging piece of theatre. Its pervasive humour, rich sound design, tender choreography, and integrated animation bring a timely celebration of self-care and faithfulness in friendship.

The show runs from 1 - 12 March at La Mama HQ, and tickets start from $20. For more information, visit www.lamama.com.au.

Judy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This March




Jenna-Rose Hannah Brings 5150...A MUSICAL To United Solo Festival, March 23 Photo
Jenna-Rose Hannah Brings 5150...A MUSICAL To United Solo Festival, March 23
​​​​​​​The United Solo Festival–Largest Solo Festival in the World, has announced that Jenna-Rose Hannah is performing in the United Solo Festival in New York City, Theatre Row for her show 5150…A Musical on March 23, 2023 7:00pm.  Audiences can relate to universal themes such as identity, mental health, finding your voice and transformation. 
Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival To Present One-Act Festival On March 18 Photo
Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival To Present One-Act Festival On March 18
On March 18th at 7pm EST, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival will present its next series of one-act plays by emerging playwrights, featuring actors and directors from around the world, in support of raising mental health awareness.
Ernie Bird To Present An Excerpt From THE UKRAINIAN WAR DIARY At The National Opera Center Photo
Ernie Bird To Present An Excerpt From THE UKRAINIAN WAR DIARY At The National Opera Center
This week, on Friday, February 24th, on the anniversary of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian-born theatre writer and composer Ernie Bird will present a 30-minute excerpt of his new musical, The Ukrainian War Diary.
Latiné Musical Theatre Labs Table Reading Series Returns This Month Photo
Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series Returns This Month
The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series is back for its second year! This free program presents closed readings of musicals and musicals in development written by Latiné writers.

More Hot Stories For You


Jenna-Rose Hannah Brings 5150...A MUSICAL To United Solo Festival, March 23Jenna-Rose Hannah Brings 5150...A MUSICAL To United Solo Festival, March 23
February 21, 2023

​​​​​​​The United Solo Festival–Largest Solo Festival in the World, has announced that Jenna-Rose Hannah is performing in the United Solo Festival in New York City, Theatre Row for her show 5150…A Musical on March 23, 2023 7:00pm.  Audiences can relate to universal themes such as identity, mental health, finding your voice and transformation. 
Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival To Present One-Act Festival On March 18Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival To Present One-Act Festival On March 18
February 21, 2023

On March 18th at 7pm EST, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival will present its next series of one-act plays by emerging playwrights, featuring actors and directors from around the world, in support of raising mental health awareness.
Ernie Bird To Present An Excerpt From THE UKRAINIAN WAR DIARY At The National Opera CenterErnie Bird To Present An Excerpt From THE UKRAINIAN WAR DIARY At The National Opera Center
February 21, 2023

This week, on Friday, February 24th, on the anniversary of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian-born theatre writer and composer Ernie Bird will present a 30-minute excerpt of his new musical, The Ukrainian War Diary.
Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series Returns This MonthLatiné Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series Returns This Month
February 20, 2023

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's Table Reading Series is back for its second year! This free program presents closed readings of musicals and musicals in development written by Latiné writers.
New Ambassador's HEARTBROKE FESTIVAL Returns This WeekendNew Ambassador's HEARTBROKE FESTIVAL Returns This Weekend
February 20, 2023

Clean up on aisle love! That's what this festival of short plays is all about. In this curated selection of new work, New Ambassadors Theatre Company brings to the stage tales of what it means to risk it all for love, only to find yourself in a heap on the floor, left behind like dusty Valentine's Day cards and discounted candy.
share