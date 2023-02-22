Judy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This March

In a unique and vibrant debut work, Judy Dalziel's "Radioactive Cockroach" navigates the maelstrom that engulfs people when truth-telling collides with formal processes and poses the question "in this travesty of a circus - who is the ultimate ringmaster?". Emboldened by the #MeToo movement, Wendy calls out the priest who assaulted her youthful self, and the institution that shielded him.

"Radioactive Cockroach just insisted on being written," says Dalziel, "and the expressive creativity was enormously healing for me. I wanted to present a tribute to tenderness and have embodied many aspects of many people in the characters of Wendy and Richard. She's the Survivor, and he's her Imaginary friend - so they are really all part of the one universal experience."

With a lifelong background in the arts, Dalziel was highly motivated to bring her work to life as an accessible, entertaining, and honest theatrical experience. In creating "Radioactive Cockroach" Dalziel collaborated with dramaturge Glynis Angell and consulted with legal and psychological experts in the field. The result is a play that is a dynamic and energetic theatrical tour de force. Dalziel exploits the surreal potential of the 'one-woman circus show' trope with deft artistry, liberating the story from the confines of its painful narrative. A brutal cross-examination becomes a killer comedy stand-up routine, and two clowning stagehands emerge as a wellspring of spiritual support.

Stories of assault are held deep in survivors' bodies and choreographer AYA Taur and circus consultant Nina Robertson worked closely with Dalziel to create a physical work embodying cathartic energy. This is combined with original music, artwork, and animation to hold the audience safely in moments of profound and tender beauty. Marg Dobson brings a wealth of experience to the role of Wendy and guides the audience through the emotional and legal rollercoaster with authenticity and clarity. Bailey Griffiths plays Wendy's imaginary friend Richard, who is also her alter-ego, and faithful companion. Griffiths' training in musical theatre and dance is an undoubted asset. AYA Taur brings their New York based training in physical theatre to create the nuanced presence of one of the silent characters C1, as an angelic stagehand. Federation University graduate Jackson Cross completes the ensemble as C2.

"I've respected and admired Liz Jones [co-CEO and Artistic Director, La Mama] from afar forever," said Dalziel, "and having her in my corner affirming my vision has been huge. Also, the energising delight of working with this team of young creatives can't be overstated!"

"Radioactive Cockroach" explores the troubled area of sexual assault and power with wit, gusto, and poetic beauty, making it a uniquely original and engaging piece of theatre. Its pervasive humour, rich sound design, tender choreography, and integrated animation bring a timely celebration of self-care and faithfulness in friendship.

The show runs from 1 - 12 March at La Mama HQ, and tickets start from $20. For more information, visit www.lamama.com.au.