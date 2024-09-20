Joyce Lao Brings #40SANDSINGLE to United Solo Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joyce Lao is set to bring her hilarious and heartwarming one-woman musical comedy, #40sandsingle, to the prestigious United Solo Theater Festival on October 26th at 8:30 PM at Theater Row, New York City. This marks the theater version debut of Lao’s critically acclaimed performance, following a successful cabaret and variety rendition at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, rave reviews and positive feedback from audiences and notable comics and performers alike.

#40sandsingle is a candid, comedic exploration of life, love, and finding oneself after 40. Through music and humor, Joyce Lao plays Dr. Kara Kibara - a professional dating online and in - person dating expert and she dives into the complexities of modern dating, personal growth, and the hilarious mishaps that come with being single in your 40s. Lao's vibrant energy and sharp wit promise to deliver a performance filled with laughter, reflection, and relatability. She relates her story through her original songs accompanied by the piano, guitar and original recording. She also incorporates her indigenous roots as a Filipino from the Igorot tribe and her Immigrant Asian-American experience.

As an official entry in the United Solo Theater Festival, the world's largest solo theater festival, #40sandsingle is poised to capture the hearts of festival-goers with its unique blend of musical comedy and personal storytelling.

Comments