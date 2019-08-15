Join Valerie Smaldone On Bagels And Broadway As She Welcomes TV Star Kate Walsh

Join New York media personality, Valerie Smaldone on her weekly radio broadcast and podcast, Bagels and Broadway, Saturday at 9:05am on your radio dial at WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com, where she welcomes entertainment personalities from stage and screen, and food lovers from around the world. This week, Valerie interviews TV star, Kate Walsh, (Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice) to talk about about "Itchy Pet Awareness Month," her move to The Big Apple, and BOYFRIEND, the fragrance she has relaunched after its debut 10 years ago

Producer-Director-Creator, Aaron Salazar, joins Valerie to chat about a new and popular genre of entertainment. His new show, Who Killed Edgar Allan Poe: The Cooping Theory 1969, is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience.



Singer and all around artistic guy, Raffael Pacitti, talks to Valerie about his debut at The Green Room 42, coming up on 8/28.

And it's never Bagels and Broadway without some food! Valerie's weekly foodie segment, FoodBytes welcomes Elysabeth Alfano, a plant based lifestyle expert, and host of the podcast, "Awesome Vegans." They'll be talking about the explosion of plant based items offered at fast food restaurants.

Valerie Smaldone is a multiple award-winning journalist who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. Valerie just celebrated her one year anniversary producing and hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs and the world.

The weekly show has featured: Tony nominee, Max von Essen, actress Susan Lucci, actress-singer, Hayley Swindal, director and choreographer, Jennifer Werner, Theatermania founder and entrepreneur, Darren Sussman, Broadway producer Ken Davenport,The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, founder of the Comedy Hall of Fame, Jeffrey Pancer, the dialect coach, Joel Goldes, Fiddler on the Roof producer, Jana Robbins, Fiddler actor Adam B. Shapiro, writer-director Will Nunziata, actor Erich Bergen, composer Joe Iconis, Be More Chill and Broadway Bounty Hunter producer, Jennifer Tepper, Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston, Renee Taylor, the amazing comedian-singer, Tori Scott, and many other show business luminaries.

Listeners can tune in Saturday at 9am to WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com.

The Bagels and Broadway podcast is available at:

https://omny.fm/shows/bagels-and-broadway-with-valerie-smaldone/playlists/podcast





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You