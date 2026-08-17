John Patrick Shanley's PSYCHOPATHIA SEXUALIS to Launch Present Company's Private Home Theater Series
Performances will run September 21 through November 22, 2026.
Present Company, a new New York City theater company bringing professionally produced plays into private spaces, is launching its inaugural season this fall. Performances will run September 21 through November 22, 2026.
The company's inaugural production is John Patrick Shanley's Psychopathia Sexualis. Hosts invite their guests and provide the space; Present Company brings the actors, the play, and everything needed for the performance.
Present Company draws on the tradition of the traveling theater, reimagined for contemporary life. Each night of the run a new home across the city plays host to Shanely's 90s comedy. Every performance adapts to the architecture and character of its surroundings, allowing a living room, doorway, hallway, or staircase to become part of the staging for the evening.
"We wanted to create a model where the play remains carefully rehearsed and fully professional, while the stage changes every night," said Present Company founder Tara Pacheco. "It makes every performance genuinely one of a kind."
Present Company's inaugural production, John Patrick Shanley's Psychopathia Sexualis, is a comedy about friendship, intimacy, and what happens when we hand someone else the authority to explain us to ourselves.
Performances of Psychopathia Sexualis are available for private bookings in New York City from September 21 through November 22, 2026. Performances take place in hosts' homes or other private venues for their invited guests. Casting and additional creative-team information will be announced separately.
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