John Fisher's DOODLER to Play The Tank This Month

The Tank NYC will present DOODLER: THE CASTRO MURDERS, conceived and Performed by John Fisher for two performances only on January 10-11, 2025 at 930pm

1974. Men are being murdered in the Castro District of San Francisco. The police are doing nothing to stop it. Jack decides to solve the mystery himself and bring the killer to justice. Based on a true story.

Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday, January 10-11, 2025 930PM at The Tank NYC, 312 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $10.

About John Fisher

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an Off-Broadway run of his show Medea: The Musical at the Actor's Temple and a six-month run of his solo-show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row – Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (the Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award and an NEA Project Grant. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark! and A Tourist in London. Recently his COVID-19 plays A Tourist in Hawaii and A Tourist in London were revived online at The Marsh. He has worked at Golden Thread, The American Conservatory Theatre, Yale, and Berkeley Rep, as well as at the HBO Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen. www.JohnLathamFisher.com.

Doodler was originally developed as an on-line COVID-19 production at Theatre Rhinoceros, the longest-running LGBTQ theatre in the nation. www.TheRhino.org

